Blaine Gabbert Reportedly to Sign 1-Year Contract with Cardinals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After a rough season with the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Blaine Gabbert will now look for another opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided news of the free-agent signing.

Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars but struggled to a 5-22 record as a starter in three years. He had just a 66.4 quarterback rating in that stretch with 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

He got another chance with the 49ers, but his era was mired by drama and a lack of consistency within the organization. He had three different coaches in three seasons, and despite some bright spots, his overall play left a lot to be desired.

In 2016, Gabbert finished with a 68.4 quarterback rating in five games before losing his starting job to Colin Kaepernick. This would have been the lowest mark in the NFL if he had enough pass attempts to qualify, via ESPN.

Bleacher Report also graded him dead last among 38 quarterbacks in 2016 in the NFL1000 lists.

Despite the poor play, Gabbert still has good athleticism with the size at 6'5" that scouts love at the position. Playing for his seven different head coach in six seasons also likely didn't help his development.

Now a member of the Cardinals, Gabbert figures to be in a competition with incumbent backup Drew Stanton for second-string duties behind Carson Palmer.

That battle could prove to be relatively uphill, though, considering Stanton has an edge on Gabbert when it comes to familiarity with head coach Bruce Arians' system.

At the very least, though, Arians—who is renowned as something of a quarterback whisperer—should help Gabbert's development even if the signal-caller's stay in the desert is a relatively short one.