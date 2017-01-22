Dylan Rivers Flips Commitment to Virginia Tech from Penn State

Photo credit: Scout.com

Linebacker Dylan Rivers was a longtime commit to Penn State, but he changed his mind shortly before signing day, instead choosing Virginia Tech.

The Virginia native announced his decision on his personal Twitter account:

He is considered a 4-star recruit by Scout, listed as the No. 14 outside linebacker in the country. He is ranked No. 201 overall in the 2017 class.

Rivers first committed to Penn State in November 2015, saying he liked the "support from the fans, the coaches, the love, definitely the linebacker situation," per Dustin Hockensmith of Penn Live.

However, his decision will change 14 months after making his initial verbal.

The 6'2", 226-pound prospect has good size for the position with the athleticism necessary to make him a versatile player at the next level. He should be valuable against both the run and the pass and will only get better as he learns more technique.

Virginia Tech allowed a respectable 22.8 points per game last season, which ranked 28th in the country, and returns most of its linebackers from this past season. Still, Rivers should be able to learn behind the veterans before making a big impact down the line.