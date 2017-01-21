Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mahmoud Dahoud and Lazar Markovic

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to face stiff competition in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has been a long-term target for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp tried to sign Dahoud back in the summer, but the Bundesliga outfit knocked back every attempt he made to get the youngster in red.

And although Liverpool are now back in for the 21-year-old, Footmercato reported that European giants Barcelona are also keen on securing his services, via Coal Barry of Metro.

Dahoud is one of the most highly rated up-and-coming stars in the German top flight, and the 2016-17 campaign has only enhanced his sterling reputation.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Despite only scoring a single domestic goal so far, according to WhoScored.com, the Syrian has tormented defences all season and been behind everything exciting going forward for Monchengladbach.

Dahoud's playing style is very similar to that of Liverpool fans' favourite Philippe Coutinho, with incredibly quick feet, an eye for a pass and an air of confidence that almost tells team-mates to just give him the ball and let him do the rest.

Here's a look at what the midfielder could bring to the table at Anfield:

Dahoud has just 18 months left on his contract in Germany, meaning his current team may need to cash in on the midfielder in the summer before it's too late.

Barcelona and Liverpool certainly have the funds to test Monchengladbach's resolve and launch a series of big-money bids, although the German side will be looking to tie their star man down to a new bumper contract to end the speculation.

Elsewhere, the Reds may welcome Lazar Markovic back to Anfield before too long due to the Serbian struggling out on loan with Sporting Lisbon.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Lisbon are weighing up whether or not to terminate Markovic's loan deal early, via Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Portuguese side paid £1.3 million for the loan deal and would have to pay a fee to send him back, with Markovic failing to reach the agreed number of performances for Sporting.

Liverpool are serious title contenders this term, with Klopp working his magic to make the Reds a real force to be reckoned with.

There are still holes to plug in the side, though, and January could see the German manager add the final few pieces to his puzzle.

The Reds take on Swansea City in the early kick-off on Saturday looking to close the gap on leaders Chelsea.