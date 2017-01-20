Chris Bosh: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Heat PF's Future

Although it's unclear whether Miami Heat power forward Chris Bosh will be able to resume his NBA career due to blood clots, front offices around the league are reportedly monitoring the situation in case the Heat decide to release him later in the season.

Continue for updates.

Bulls Keeping Tabs On Bosh's Uncertain Status

Friday, Jan. 20

Marc Stein of ESPN.com reported Friday the Chicago Bulls headline the list of potentially interested teams, adding they would be "at the front of the line to try to sign him." He also noted the Heat could waive Bosh after March 1, which would make him ineligible to play for another organization in the playoffs.

Bosh's stance concerning getting back on an NBA court has changed in recent months.

In October, John Hickey of the Mercury News passed along comments the 32-year-old Texas native made to UNINTERRUPTED about trying to play again so he could show his kids he's "a fighter and he didn't give up very easily."

"What I would say to the people who just see the money and kind of see my situation and say, 'Hey, just walk away.' I get it. I totally get it. I understand you. I hear you," Bosh said. "But I'm not really thinking about money. I'm just thinking about where my heart is. I love the NBA. I love playing basketball every day for a living."

While he didn't rule out a return while speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, he sounded more open to walking away. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted the forward stated there's "a lot of things" to figure out, and he wanted to follow "my heart and what made me happy."

"I'm still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I'm kind of getting the taste of retirement now," Bosh said. "Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes."

Bosh hasn't played since prior to last season's All-Star break because of issues related to a blood clot, a health problem that also cut his 2014-15 season short. He failed his physical with the Heat last September, which prevented him from joining the team's training camp, and he's remained sidelined.

After word of the failed physical became public, Heat president Pat Riley admitted he didn't see a path for the 11-time All-Star to play in Miami again, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"We are not," he said. "I think Chris is still open-minded. But we are not working toward his return. We feel that, based on the last exam, that his Heat career is probably over."

Bosh is under contract through the 2018-19 season with a cap hit that steadily rises to nearly $27 million in the final year of the deal, per Spotrac. That further complicates the situation should the Heat eventually waive him during the latter stages of the regular season.

Getting back into game action is a three-step process. The situation with the Heat must be resolved since Riley sounds prepared to move forward without him. After that, Bosh must feel confident his body is prepared for the punishment of an NBA season and then find a team with doctors would agree.

It's no surprise an organization like the Bulls, who have a fair amount of talent but could use another talented post player, are keeping tabs on the star's status. But Bosh's playing future is still in the wait-and-see phase right now.