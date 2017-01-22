WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 7 Most Likely Surprise Entries for Battle Royal Match

1 of 8

Could Triple H finally resurface in the 2017 Royal Rumble match? Credit: WWE.com

Since its inception in 1988, WWE's Royal Rumble match has been known for its exciting surprises. From unannounced entrants to unexpected winners, anything can happen in the annual Battle Royal, making it the most anticipated bout of year.

In regard to the upcoming installment, predicting a victor is close to impossible. For the first time in years, there isn't one clear-cut Rumble winner, so the odds of the matchup ending in lackluster fashion, as it has in the past, are seemingly slim to none.

There are several strong candidates who have a shot of coming out on top and punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 33. The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are among those already confirmed to compete in the bout, but there are many more Superstars who could also reign supreme.

As is always the case, fans have spent weeks speculating about which familiar faces we could see surface in the Rumble on Jan. 29. Everyone is eligible to take part, including injured wrestlers, former stars and even members of the NXT roster.

Thus, there are countless combatants fans would love nothing more than to see show up, but let's narrow it down to the seven Superstars who are most likely to serve as surprise entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.