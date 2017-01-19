49ers DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

As the San Francisco 49ers wait to hire a head coach and continue their search for a general manager, the team is also busy trying to build a coaching staff.

Bears Reportedly Prevent 49ers' Reunion with Fangio

Thursday, Jan. 19

According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had been on the 49ers' radar until the Bears blocked the move.

Fangio is a familiar name to 49ers fans. He served as the team's defensive coordinator for four seasons from 2011 to 2014 under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Under Fangio's watch, San Francisco's defense never finished lower than fifth in yards allowed and ranked in the top three in points allowed during each of his first three seasons.

After Harbaugh and the 49ers parted ways following the 2014 season, Fangio interviewed for the team's head coaching job that ultimately went to Jim Tomsula. He joined the Bears and has been working on head coach John Fox's staff for the past two seasons.

While the 49ers haven't officially named a head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported they intend to offer the job to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan whenever their playoff run ends.

The 49ers have been in a disastrous state over the past two seasons, bottoming out in 2016 with a 2-14 record, which led to the dismissal of Chip Kelly as head coach and Trent Baalke as general manager.

This is a critical offseason for one of the NFL's most storied franchises. The 49ers will have their fourth head coach in four years and the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. Building the right coaching staff is the first step on their long road to recovery.