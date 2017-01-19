AJ Styles' Belongings Reportedly Stolen from Arena During WWE Live Event

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE champion AJ Styles reported the theft of his belongings Monday at Arkansas State University's Convocation Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

According to KAIT 8, Styles told authorities a bag containing $1,000 in American currency and $7,000 in Japanese yen, as well as an iPhone, Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360 and six Xbox 360 games were stolen.

The reported incident took place while The Phenomenal One was performing at a WWE live event.

The 39-year-old veteran is nearing the end of his first year in WWE after stints with TNA, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He is currently the top titleholder on SmackDown Live and is set to defend the WWE Championship against John Cena at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29.

Styles hasn't yet commented publicly on the reported theft.

