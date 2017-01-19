WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of January 16

1 of 6

MICHEL LIPCHITZ/Associated Press

This past week, WWE announced that it would induct Kurt Angle into its Hall of Fame in another seven-day stretch that was filled with headlines.

As one legend will be celebrated through April, another will be celebrated posthumously after the death of '80s wrestling star Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.

With Monday Night Football out of the way, WrestleMania season is on the horizon, while the NFL season is coming to a dramatic conclusion. WWE is quickly gaining momentum as the always lucrative casual viewing audience seeks alternatives.

As a result, WWE's many headlines and storylines both in and out of the ring will reach more people than at any other time of the year.