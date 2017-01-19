WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of Jan. 19

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

Few things propel a WWE NXT Superstar like finding a character that fits them snugly.

Both Nikki Cross and Tye Dillinger have done just that of late, and Wednesday's NXT provided more proof. Cross is thriving as a rabid, bloodthirsty loon. Dillinger has evolved his gimmick to be about far more than counting to 10.

Cross' craziness exploded on the screen at Full Sail University. Dillinger connected with the crowd by going public with his self-doubt.

NXT also featured Scott Dawson dishing out another beatdown and Roderick Strong excelling between the ropes. Dawson continues to look ready to jump to the main roster. Question marks remain for Strong.

The following is a look at how all those prospects stack up against each other. The wrestlers' charisma, ring work, mic skills, look and gimmick determined the rankings.

Male Wrestlers

NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20) Rank Wrestler Height/Weight Notes 1. Shinsuke Nakamura 6'2", 229 lbs Top-tier in-ring performer, highly charismatic, inconsistent on interviews thus far. 2. Samoa Joe 6'2", 279 lbs Compelling heel, versatile in the ring, NXT's best talker, intimidating. 3. Scott Dawson 5'10", 224 lbs Excellent striker, top-tier tag team work, believable heel on the mic. 4. Bobby Roode 6'0", 235 lbs Strong heel promos, having fun with current gimmick, dependable in the ring. 5. Tye Dillinger 6'3", 223 lbs Great connection with crowd, improved matches in recent months, developing as a talker. 6. Johnny Gargano 5'10", 190 lbs Smooth, athletic, strong babyface. 7. Eric Young 6'0", 224 lbs Skilled storyteller in and out of the ring, can thrive in a variety of matches, working current gimmick well. 8. Hideo Itami 5'9", 182 lbs Has to regain momentum after latest injury, skilled striker, excellent in the ring, highly athletic. 9. Austin Aries 5'9", 202 lbs 205 Live announcing work showcased verbal skills, excellent in-ring technician, smooth offense. 10. Tommaso Ciampa 5'11", 210 lbs Fierce bruiser, good facial expressions, strong striker. 11. Andrade Almas 5'9", 222 lbs Finding groove at NXT, strong striker, athletic, growing into heel role. 12. Dash Wilder 5'10", 222 lbs Excels in tag team role, good bruiser, below-average on the mic. 13. Roderick Strong 5'10", 211 lbs Struggling to stand out, crisp ring work, exciting move set. 14. No Way Jose 6'3", 245 lbs Growing goofier on promos, quick, powerful, lots of potential. 15. Shane Thorne 6'1", 200 lbs Athletic, good presence, marketable look, not yet an elite babyface. 16. Oney Lorcan 6'1", 190 lbs Compelling striker, good intensity, unproven on the mic. 17. Alexander Wolfe 6'2", 231 lbs Good bruiser, solid striking, making good use of Sanity gimmick. 18. Elias Samson 6'0", 217 lbs Improving overall, growing more comfortable as heel, good aggression. 19. Rezar 6'4", 308 lbs Raw, excellent intensity, learning monster-heel role. 20. Nick Miller 6'1", 230 lbs Powerful, solid ring work, hasn't stood out yet personality-wise. WWE.com, Cagematch.net

Prospects just outside the top 20: Tucker Knight, Buddy Murphy, Akam

Dillinger on the Mic

Early in Dillinger's run as The Perfect 10, he was exuberant and flashy, a spark plug who chanted "10!" with the crowd. That was enough to get him noticed, but he's beginning to add depth to the act to better it.

On Wednesday night, he addressed the crowd, talking about his recent struggles in the ring.

An emotional Dillinger wondered if he had a future in this business. He was stunned and downtrodden by his failures, unsure of what's to come. This was one of his best promos to date.

It found the right balance between theatrical and believable.

And when Eric Young emerged to recruit him to be the newest member of the Sanity faction, drama filled the screen. Dillinger looked plenty comfortable as a key figure on this developing story, and he held his own in the scene with the more experienced Young.

This Dillinger-versus-Sanity narrative has tons of potential if The Perfect 10 is not headed to the main roster soon.

Can Strong Stand Out?

Strong took down Steve Cutler in a solid match on Wednesday's NXT.

We didn't learn anything new about the former Ring of Honor star here, though. Strong looked crisp and fluid in the ring. His offense was picture-perfect; his intensity was just right for the setting.

That's all old news.

Strong is one of NXT's best in-ring performers. He dishes out the prettiest backbreaker in the business. But will that translate to a connection with the crowd?

The audience was mostly quiet for this bout.

Personality, presence and promos will determine how far Strong goes in NXT and beyond. There will be little time for that last item before his recently announced showdown with Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on Jan. 28. The bout, though, will be a chance for Strong to win over a fanbase that has been largely cool on him.

Bruiser's Stock Rising

Dawson's verbal acumen is catching up to what his fists can do.

Before he and Dash Wilder took on TM-61, Dawson cut down his foes on the mic backstage. He continues to sling strong, new catchphrases. His insults sizzle, too.

And when he says things like comparing coming after him to going down "40 miles of bad road," it doesn't sound like lines fed to him. His trash talk feels genuine.

The Revival member didn't stop talking when the bell rang either. He mocked his foes mid-match, his cockiness compelling in the process.

Nobody does disdain on the NXT roster like Dawson right now. And add that to what he's done in the ring for the past two years, and WWE would be foolish not to bring him to Raw or SmackDown before long.

Female Wrestlers

NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10) Rank Wrestler Height Notes 1. Asuka 5'3" Great intensity, top-notch showmanship, excellent in the ring. 2. Ember Moon 5'2" The total package in the ring, agile, powerful, harnessing gimmick well. 3. Nikki Cross 5'1" Thriving with Sanity gimmick, great energy, good bruiser. 4. Billie Kay 5'8" Strong showmanship, playing heel role well, sometimes awkward in the ring. 5. Peyton Royce 5'7" Solid ring work, inconsistent striking, working heel gimmick well. 6. Aliyah 5'2" Good energy, high ceiling, had a solid performance on SmackDown. 7. Mandy Rose 5'4" Progressing in the ring, strong presence, has star quality. 8. Daria Berenato 5'7" Inconsistent ring work, learning to harness gimmick, good intensity. 9. Liv Morgan 5'3" Remains raw and unpolished, strong energy, uses gimmick well. 10. Danielle Kamela Not listed Unproven, raw, solid selling. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Superbly Crazy

Being Sanity's frenzied wild dog has been the perfect vehicle for Cross.

Even in an over-before-you-know-it squash match against Kennadi Lewis, Cross' insane energy managed to get the audience's attention. She yanked on Lewis' hair, twisted her nose and pounded on her with fury.

Her presence has been enthralling thus far. Her facial expressions have been top-notch.

As Total Wrestling magazine noted, the gimmick fits her extremely well:

It's time now to see how that character translates to a high-profile bout. The Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: San Antonio featuring Cross, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Asuka will be a proving ground for her.

Predictions

The Revival left Shane Throne hobbled on Wednesday night, presumably to write him off TV while he recovers from a legitimate injury. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Normandin of Cageside Seats), Thorne is expected to undergo knee surgery.

That will leave his tag team partner Nick Miller in a tough spot.

Miller doesn't have the mic skills or presence to flourish on his own. With TM-61 on hiatus, Miller is going to be starved for TV time. This won't be anything like when Big Cass came into his own while Enzo Amore was hurt in 2014.

Sanity's newest member, the monstrous Damo will make a big impact in a hurry.

The NXT roster is sorely lacking in giants like him. WWE is going to showcase the Irishman a ton to fill that void. Being a part of a faction will allow bookers to bring him along slowly, but opportunities will come in bunches.