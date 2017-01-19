WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 16

« Prev
1 of 5
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 16
Credit: WWE.com
1.9K
Reads
10
Comments

As the Royal Rumble approaches, the urgency on both Raw and SmackDown Live is heightened. As such, both shows felt more pressure this week to deliver strong episodes of their weekly programs.

The red brand featured a huge Six-Man Tag Team main event pitting Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns against Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, not to mention the return to television of Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown Live countered with a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and women's champion Alexa Bliss, not to mention a showdown between Randy Orton and intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose.

The twists and turns on the road to the January 29 pay-per-view led to an entertaining slate of programming this week, but which brand earned bragging rights, winning this incarnation of the battle for brand supremacy?

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.