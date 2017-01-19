WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 16

The flagship show of WWE put together a broadcast Monday night that effectively intertwined its top stories into two quality segments.

Not only did Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens hype their upcoming championship clash, but Sami Zayn continued his quest for revenge on Braun Strowman. To top it all off, Brock Lesnar returned, teasing a war with Strowman before rekindling his rivalry with Reigns and dropping him with the F-5.

The six-man war that capped off the show was an energetic match that further positioned Strowman as the unstoppable force of Monday Night Raw. The attack after the match, which saw Reigns put through a table by the heels, only further heated up the Universal Championship feud between him and Owens.

Elsewhere, WWE Creative finally addressed Bayley's character. After months of her wandering aimlessly around the roster, too often coming across as Sasha Banks' little buddy, her character was explained to the audience.

A fan girl from her days as a youth, watching religiously and writing poetry about her future between the ropes, she is much easier to relate to. That was a major concern that needed to be addressed. Now that it has been, it will be easier for fans to invest in her quest for gold against Charlotte.

The angle, shot prior to the show, in which Nia Jax attacked Banks and further injured her knee, was a unique and fresh concept that made for a more compelling bit of television than the tired, stale backstage vignettes would have.

There are still major issues facing the show, not the least of which is a run time that breeds too much unnecessary filler and ice-cold programs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass may be extremely popular but their storyline with Rusev and Jinder Mahal has been lackluster, to say the least, as has the questionable pairing of New Day and Titus O'Neil.