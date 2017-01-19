Ranking the Best Managers Who Played for Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United

Mark Hughes, now in charge of Stoke City, greets Sir Alex Ferguson on the touchline in his Queens Park Rangers days.

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images Mark Hughes, now in charge of Stoke City, greets Sir Alex Ferguson on the touchline in his Queens Park Rangers days.

Sir Alex Ferguson was incredibly good at a lot of things. There may be those who argue against the former Manchester United manager being considered the best ever to do the job, but there would be plenty ready to rebuff their claims.

Whether or not he was the greatest football manager of all time, though, one thing is certain: He has never been a particularly good teacher of other managers.

Where those who played for or coached under former United manager Louis van Gaal include Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and a list of successful Dutch managers as long as your arm, Sir Alex's former players and coaches have not enjoyed the same kind of success.

But with United lining up against a Fergie old boy in Mark Hughes and his Stoke City side at the weekend, it seemed a timely moment to consider which of the slim pickings are the best of the bunch.

We have ranked managers on their outright successes—few as there have been—as measured against their obvious failures. Jaap Stam, in his first season at Reading, was not considered for selection given how little time he has had on the touchline, but his impressive start is worth an honourable mention here.

Another semi-honourable mention goes to the boss' son, Darren Ferguson, who enjoyed some success at Peterborough United. Failure at Preston North End and his inability to keep Doncaster Rovers in League One having taking over in October 2015 saw him narrowly miss out.