WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 18

Just over a week before an epic encounter at TakeOver: San Antonio, NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode signed the contract for their main event on the WWE Network.

That in-ring segment capped off a methodically structured January 18 episode of NXT, one in which significant stories played out and the card to the upcoming live special began taking shape.

Roderick Strong returned to action, while Tye Dillinger questioned if he still belongs in an NXT ring.

Then there was The Revival, who aimed to remind fans they are the best tag team in the world, regardless of who currently carries the NXT Tag Team Championships.

How did they make out, and which NXT stars are surging ahead of the upcoming spectacular?

Find out with this look back at Wednesday's show.