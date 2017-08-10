Damarious Randall Leaves Game with Concussion vs. Eagles

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers announced cornerback Damarious Randall suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Randall will now be entered into the NFL's concussion protocol and won't be able to play until he's cleared.

Randall missed six games in 2016 after undergoing groin surgery last October. He was a productive member of Green Bay's secondary in his 10 appearances, making 39 combined tackles and intercepting three passes, which tied for second on the team.

Green Bay can ill afford Randall missing regular-season action. A year ago, the Packers ranked 31st in passing defense (269.3 yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

Taking the third-year cornerback out of the equation will make the secondary an even bigger liability. Green Bay may turn to Quinten Rollins to help fill the void left by Randall for the time being.