WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Odds, Ranking Likely Rumble Winners After Raw, SmackDown

One of the most anticipated events in the WWE calendar is just a matter of weeks away—and right now, it's anyone's guess as to who could win the 2017 Royal Rumble match on Jan. 29.

And that makes a refreshing change. In recent years, it's been fairly easy to predict who will win the pay-per-view's marquee match—and with victories for the likes of Batista and Triple H in recent years, it's left WWE fans feeling a shade flat.

Could that change this year? The match features an array of talent, ranging from the company's part-time stars such as Goldberg and The Undertaker to new, exciting talent like Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin.

But which way will WWE go this time? Here's a look at the latest odds, as well as the five leading candidates to last the pace as things stand.