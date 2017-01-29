    NBADownload App

    Kevin Love Injury: Updates on Cavaliers Star's Back and Return

    PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 08: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers star power forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of back spasms and did not return. It is uncertain when he will return to action. 

    Love to Undergo Further Testing

    Sunday, Jan. 29

    Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Love will undergo imaging on his back on Monday and will not travel to Dallas with the team.

    Love Vital to Cavs' Repeat Effort

    Love played 12 minutes in the first half against the Thunder, pulling in eight rebounds but shooting 0-of-4 from the field before coming out.

    The 28-year-old remains a crucial player for Cleveland alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. With 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this year, the talented power forward is posting his best numbers since joining the Cavaliers in 2014.

    The trio of James, Irving and Love has ensured that Cleveland remains the class of the Eastern Conferenceand perhaps of the entire NBA.

    Love has grown into his role in Cleveland. He had to adjust from being the man in Minnesota to often playing third fiddle behind James and Irving, going from averaging 26.1 points per game in 2013-14 to 16.4 points per contest in 2014-15 and 16.0 points per game last year.

    But Love was huge in the NBA Finals, even when his impact didn't show up on the stat sheet. His Game 7 performance will not only be remembered because Love pulled down 14 rebounds but also because he played lockdown defense on Stephen Curry with the Cavaliers up by three on a key possession with less than a minute remaining.

    It's hard to imagine many folks in Cleveland ever forgetting that effort.

    Without Love in the lineup, Channing Frye should see his minutes increase, while Richard Jefferson may see more playing time as well. The Cavaliers may also need to add another big man via free agency or trade, as the team has more depth on the wing than on the block.

    James is also capable of playing as a small-ball 4, so the Cavs have options.

        

