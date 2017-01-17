Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Comments on Kevin Durant's Future with Warriors

Things are going well for Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob, as his team has the NBA's best record (35-6) and they just broke ground on a new arena in San Francisco.

One topic of conversation already being asked about is Kevin Durant's future with the Warriors, though Lacob doesn't seem concerned the former NBA MVP will be leaving anytime soon.

Lacob told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated there is "every expectation" to believe Durant will re-sign with the Warriors.

Durant signed a two-year contract with Golden State over the summer, though the second year is a player option. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder, leading the franchise to a Western Conference title in 2012.

At the time of Durant's decision, he wrote for the Players' Tribune it was a calculated and well-thought-out move:

The primary mandate I had for myself in making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a player — as that has always steered me in the right direction. But I am also at a point in my life where it is of equal importance to find an opportunity that encourages my evolution as a man: moving out of my comfort zone to a new city and community which offers the greatest potential for my contribution and personal growth.

Under normal circumstances, a player of Durant's immense talent would have chosen to sign a lucrative long-term deal.

However, given the rapidly rising NBA salary cap, Jason Patt and Mark Hinog of SB Nation noted why Durant opted to take a shorter deal now:

The biggest reason for Durant to sign a "1+1" deal this summer is money. In addition to the significant rise in the salary cap, Durant will be in his 10th year in the league after 2016-17. That makes him eligible for a max contract worth roughly 35 percent of the cap in 2017. Since he just finished his ninth season, he was only eligible for one worth 30 percent of the cap. Add it all up, and Durant stands to make a lot more money because he signed the "1+1."

ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst did note the NBA's salary-cap projection for 2017-18 is $102 million with the luxury-tax line at $122 million.

"Because the Warriors will not have his full rights at that time, they will have to create $33.5 million in cap space if Durant wants a new max contract," Windhorst wrote.

The Warriors are going to have an interesting offseason, to say the least. They only have five players under contract for next season, including Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry is also going to be due for a massive extension for the first time in his career. The rising salary cap gives the Warriors room to retain their core four of Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green, but amassing depth behind them could require some maneuvering by general manager Bob Myers.

Considering the spotlight placed on Durant after he chose to sign with the Warriors, as well as the team's current success with him, another move next offseason for the seven-time All-Star doesn't seem likely.