Joe Woods Named Broncos DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

The Denver Broncos announced the promotion of defensive backs coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Woods, 46, spent the last two seasons coaching the secondary under Gary Kubiak. New head coach Vance Joseph originally recommended Woods to Kubiak for the secondary job.

"When I came here, one of my very close friends in this business—[Joseph]—told me, 'You go get this guy.' I didn't know Joe," Kubiak said last month, per Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website. "Boy, was he right. He's been special."

