Josh Hamilton to Rangers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Veteran outfielder Josh Hamilton reached an agreement Tuesday to re-sign with the Texas Rangers.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the new deal and noted the contract includes an option for Hamilton to request his release if he's not on the April 1 roster. Heyman also stated the new pact is for the minimum MLB salary ($535,000), if he makes the team.

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram confirmed the minor league deal.

The 35-year-old slugger has failed to make much of an impact in recent years due to a combination of nagging injuries and off-field issues. He missed the entire 2016 season with the Rangers after undergoing surgery, his third procedure in a 10-month span, to completely reconstruct the ACL in his left knee.

In 2015, Bill Madden and Michael O'Keeffe of the New York Daily News reported Hamilton met with MLB officials after suffering a cocaine and alcohol relapse. His highly publicized struggle with addiction to those substances has caused several setbacks throughout his baseball career.

The North Carolina native's on-field talent is undeniable, though. He's a five-time All-Star selection and won the Silver Slugger Award three times during his prime seasons with the Rangers.

Hamilton's best year came in 2010 when he was named American League MVP. He won the batting title with a .359 average to go along with 32 home runs, 100 runs batted in and 95 runs scored. He also stole eight bases and finished with a 1.044 OPS.

Now, the question is whether he can still perform at that high level. His last full season came with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, and his numbers were well off from his peak. He posted a .250/.307/.432 triple-slash line with 21 homers in 151 games.

