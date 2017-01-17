Antonio Brown to Be Punished for Posting Video of Mike Tomlin's Postgame Speech

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will be punished for broadcasting Mike Tomlin's postgame speech on Facebook Live following the team's 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to the head coach.

Tomlin told reporters Tuesday the wide receiver will face discipline from the Steelers and the league for his actions, saying Brown has to "grow from this. He has to."

Brown violated the league's social media policy, which "prohibits players and coaches from posting messages on any social media platform 90 minutes before kickoff through the completion of postgame locker room interviews," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

On the live feed, Tomlin was seen saying about the team's upcoming opponent, the New England Patriots: "We'll be ready for their a--. But you ain't got to tell them we're coming. Keep a low profile, and let's get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That's our story."

Brown eventually removed the video, but BSOTV on YouTube, however, shared the clip (warning: NSFW content):

Brown's decision to broadcast from the locker room also raised questions about whether Brown violated a code amongst the players. Long-snapper Greg Warren suggested that might have been the case, per Fowler:

I think there are some things that are kind of sacred. I personally like to keep some of that stuff private. AB is AB. He can do what he wants to do. We love AB. He's a heckuva player. We will rally around him, and whatever he needs, we will help give it to him. But personally, I like some of that stuff sacred. But this is a changing world, a changing environment. I can't be some old guy stuck under a rock.

In some locker rooms, Brown's actions would have been against team policy. Tom Brady told the Kirk & Callahan show it is against the Patriots' policy, according to Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com.

For the Steelers, Brown's actions created the sort of unwanted distraction Tomlin had specifically asked his players not to cause. The fact that Brown was the one who did it, as a veteran and one of the team's leaders, certainly made the situation all the more controversial.

The Steelers almost assuredly will institute a team policy in the wake of Brown's actions preventing any broadcasting from the locker room. Certainly, the team will be happy to put the incident behind them to focus on the AFC Championship in Foxboro against the Patriots.