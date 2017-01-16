J.J. Watt Injury: Updates on Texans Star's Recovery from Back Surgery

J.J. Watt's season-ending back surgery not only wiped out his 2016 campaign but also raised questions about when the Houston Texans star would be ready to begin his offseason preparations for 2017.

O'Brien Comments on Watt's Recovery

Monday, Jan. 16

On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Watt's recovery is progressing better than expected, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson:

No idea about the time table for the offseason, but I can tell you he's doing well. He's in there working very hard to get better. He's been in there every day. You can see him out on the field running, you can see him doing different things in the weight room. So to no one's surprise, I'm sure that he is ahead of schedule.

Wilson reported that Houston is optimistic Watt will participate in organized team activities in a few months.

Despite Watt appearing in only three games, the Texans still managed to finish first in total defense (301.3 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.5 points per game). The team also ranked seventh in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

With Watt out of action, Jadeveon Clowney became Houston's most vital defender. He finished with six sacks and 52 combined tackles and for the first time justified his No. 1 overall selection in 2014.

"I think that's one of the things everybody’s been wanting to see ever since he's been drafted," Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "He's finally showing everybody what he is capable of and why he was drafted first overall. He's finally showing everybody, and everybody is happy with what he's doing for us."

With Watt and Clowney on opposite sides of the line, the Texans should have one of the league's best pass rushes next year. And given the team's issues at quarterback, the defense will almost certainly have to do the heavy lifting again in order for Houston to return to the playoffs in 2017.