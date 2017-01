Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Kansas City Royals and Danny Duffy reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year extension worth $65 million, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman confirmed the deal.

Duffy was under team control for one more season before he was set to become a free agent next winter.

The 28-year-old left-hander went 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 42 appearances for the Royals in 2016.

More to follow.