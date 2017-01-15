NFL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Conference Championships

And then, there were four.

The Atlanta Falcons proved themselves as contenders in a 36-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Falcons now have home-field advantage and will hope playing at home will be enough to get past the Green Bay Packers, who outlasted the Dallas Cowboys on the road, 34-31 thanks to Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots, to no one's surprise, handled the Houston Texans, 34-16, and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at home next weekend in the AFC Championship Game.

Here's a quick look at next week's slate of games:

NFC/AFC Championship Game Info. Date Teams Location Time (ET) National TV AFC Sunday, Jan. 22 Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA 3:05 p.m. Fox NFC Foxborough, MA Sunday, Jan. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 6:40 p.m. CBS NFL.com

It's good news for Falcons fans, as they get another game in the Georgia Dome since the No. 1-seeded Cowboys were eliminated. However, playing the Packers, who are the hottest team in the NFL with eight straight victories dating back to the regular season, might be too tall of a task on the road to Super Bowl 51.

For the Patriots, it's business as usual. Tom Brady threw a couple of uncharacteristic interceptions against the Texans in the divisional round, but the Steelers defense isn't nearly as stout as Houston's.

These are the four best teams the NFL has to offer at this stage of the season, and any team playing this upcoming weekend is worthy of representing its conference in the biggest game of the year. Having said that, there can only be two teams that can advance to continue their chase for the Lombardi Trophy.

Four teams will enter, only two will survive.