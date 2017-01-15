NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide and Final Picks

Saturday's playoff games were a continuation of the opening round, where predictable outcomes reigned supreme.

Sunday ends the fun.

Fun, because bettors had it easy. Yes, the Atlanta Falcons would cruise at home against the Seattle Seahawks, a team that had struggled on the road all year. Matt Ryan had the Falcons make a statement with the 36-20 win.

And yes, the New England Patriots were a safe bet against the visiting Houston Texans, even at an eye-popping spread of 16 points. Houston never stood a chance in the eventual 34-16 outcome.

Sunday, though, is much more unpredictable—just as the NFL wants it. Here is a look at the final details before things get underway.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Dallas Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Dallas (-4) GB 23-20 Pittsburgh at Kansas City Jan. 15 8:20 p.m. NBC NBCSports.com Kansas City (-1.5) KC 24-20 Author's predictions, OddsShark

Green Bay at Dallas

Las Vegas won't commit to this game either way for good reason.

On one side is MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, the man with an undefeated team dating back to the end of November. Arguably no player has been hotter during this stretch while his Green Bay Packers took down notables such as the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Maybe some thought the Packers would cool in the playoffs. Instead, bettors lost money if they followed this line of thought—Rodgers dropped four touchdowns on the New York Giants in a casual 38-13 whipping.

On the other side, though, is an elite Dallas Cowboys defense only permitting 19.1 points per game, not to mention a dynamic rookie duo in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The former rode the defense while throwing 23 touchdowns against four interceptions and the latter bulldozed his way to 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Prescott, in particular, understands the pitfalls of two rookies perhaps struggling in their first playoff game, especially after having a week off, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com).

"To me, it's all about being prepared. In a way, you get nerves; nerves hit you. You're not human if they don't hit you. But there's a difference between being nervous and having good nerves to go out there and play. But it's been a while since I've truly been just nervous," Prescott said.

Bettors will need to take this factor into account. The Cowboys beat Green Bay 30-16 on the road back in Week 6 while Elliott cruised to 157 rushing yards. But one could argue the Cowboys showed signs of fatigue down the stretch, finishing 2-2. Green Bay, not so much.

With the Cowboys rusty and Green Bay throwing everything at Elliott, bettors should lean on the team with more reliable production under center, not to mention the team with more momentum. Dallas will stick around for a long time, but this feels like the year a team like the Packers catches fire and only cools once coming into contact with the cold surface of a Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: Packers 23-20

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs make history Sunday night.

This wasn't intended, but an ice storm forced the NFL's hand. The result is the first postseason game to ever start at 8 p.m. ET or later on a Sunday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It couldn't have happened to a better matchup.

The Chiefs and Steelers met in Week 4, a 43-14 win for the latter. Three of Pittsburgh's touchdowns came from 30 or more yards out, while Kansas City didn't force any turnovers. Considering the Chiefs lead the NFL with 33 takeaways, the game was an anomaly and establishes a blueprint for Sunday night.

"There is not a lot of room for error. That's just not what this time of the year is about. You have to have good line play on both sides of the ball. That's what you get this time of the year," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com).

There isn't a momentum advantage here for either party. After the Week 4 loss, Kansas City went on to win 10 of the next 12 to close the season. Pittsburgh had Ben Roethlisberger deal with some injuries yet closed the year on a seven-game tear before beating the Miami Dolphins in 30-12 fashion to start the playoffs.

Hot as the Steelers have looked, one can't discount Kansas City's home-field advantage. It's one of the best in the league, while Big Ben is one of the most shrug-worthy quarterbacks on the road—he threw 20 touchdowns against five interceptions at home this year, but nine and eight on the road, respectively.

The Chiefs seem to finally have an offense capable of winning a shootout, too. Elite tight end Travis Kelce posted 1,125 yards and four scores this year. Breakout wideout Tyreek Hill not only had 593 yards and six scores through the air, he also scored touchdowns as a runner and returner.

A dynamic offense and a ball-hawking defense going against a struggling road quarterback in the friendly confines of home tells the whole story. Look for the Chiefs to keep the Steelers in check after taking a lead in the second half.

Prediction: Chiefs 24-20

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.