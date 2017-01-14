Michael Bennett Reprimands Reporter After Loss to Falcons

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett wasn't happy after his team bowed out of the NFC divisional round with a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

He decided to take some of that frustration out on a reporter who asked him about the Seahawks' pass rush on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, per Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

After Bennett lauded Ryan, stating he "is obviously the MVP of the NFL this year and made great plays," the reporter started to respond by telling him Seattle wasn't able to get much pressure before Bennett apparently cut him off and let his emotions show:

He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don't know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don't point and say we didn't do what we needed to do, OK? Don't do that. Get out of my face now. Don't tell me I didn't do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don't play with me. Don't play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don't (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain't one of these (expletive) out here. Don't try to tell me what I didn't do (expletive).

Seattle managed to sack Ryan three times Saturday, with Bennett getting one of them. But it did little to faze the Atlanta passer, who posted 338 yards with three touchdowns and a 125.7 passer rating.

The 31-year-old defensive end has garnered a reputation for being one of the most outspoken players in the NFL, especially over the past year.



Prior to the 2016 season, he and his brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, were featured in a piece by ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes. They held little back in describing their lives and what they thought of other players around the league.



Michael Bennett's outburst Saturday might not be surprising to many, but his growing irate with a member of the media may not sit well with the Seahawks organization and the league.