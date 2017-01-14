Clemson Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Clemson completed a memorable comeback Monday night with a 21-point fourth quarter to stun previously undefeated Alabama in the 2017 National Championship Game. On Saturday, the Tigers celebrated their accomplishment with a victory parade followed by a rally inside Death Valley.

Nikie Mayo and Mike Ellis of the Independent Mail reported more than 50,000 fans were expected to attend the festivities, which began in downtown Clemson, South Carolina.

Tiger Fan Forum passed along the official proclamation of "Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day":

Matt Connolly of The State spotlighted all of the groups being featured during the event:

Clemson parade will have more than 40 entries including Tiger Band, cheerleaders, rally cats, more than 200 former players, 1981 title team. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 13, 2017

Although championship parades are a common sight around the country, the Tigers' gathering had a unique atmosphere. It managed to combine the small-town vibe that makes college football special to so many people with a big-time party.

Elizabeth LaFleur of the Greenville News provided a video to help showcase the first part of that:

Parade in 25 min. Tigers on their way pic.twitter.com/vQUdNFtfz9 — elizabeth lafleur (@eslafleur) January 14, 2017

WYFF News 4 showed head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledging the crowd during the parade. Fittingly, the car he was riding in with his family had a tiger on the hood:

VIDEO: Dabo Swinney waves at fans during victory parade https://t.co/qX1ty50e0q pic.twitter.com/FBJfCYqrVU — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) January 14, 2017

The team's leaders on each side of the ball, quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Ben Boulware, rode together in an eye-popping orange Jeep, per the Clemson Insider:

Monday's triumph resulted in the Tigers standing atop the college football world for the second time in the program's history, which dates back to 1896. The other title came in 1981.

Fox Carolina News showed players from that squad taking part in the event:

Look who made it to the parade!! None other than the 1981 National Championship Clemson Tigers football team! #CFPTitle #ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/HgmVutNjH3 — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) January 14, 2017

Clemson University displayed more sights and sounds from the jubilant day:

What a time to be a #Clemson Tiger! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/7SwjennDSn — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) January 14, 2017

CUTigers.com passed along a look at the crowd as supporters filed into Memorial Stadium:

Things took an emotional turn once everybody took their place inside Death Valley. Key figures talked about the importance of bringing home the title after coming up just short one year ago.

Watson, who declared for the 2017 NFL draft after securing the national championship, discussed how much his time at Clemson meant to him, per Dan Hope of Orange and White.

"These past three years have been probably the best experience of my life and I've enjoyed every single moment," he said.

Boulware is also on his way to the NFL after completing his senior campaign. Grace Raynor of the Post and Courier pointed out the defender struggled to control his emotions at the podium. The South Carolina native sobbed and delivered a line that caused the crowd to roar.

"I grew up in this area. I'm one of y'all," Boulware said.

Finally, Swinney relayed the same message of love that he did in the immediate aftermath of his team's upset victory over the Crimson Tide, according to Clemson World.

"When you love something and you love each other, you'll do that little extra," the head coach said.

TigerNet.com summed up the day's atmosphere from start to finish:

And Clemson Football provided one final picture to wrap up the proceedings:

All told, this day seemed like a long shot after Clemson suffered a shocking loss to unranked Pittsburgh in mid-November. The Tigers fought back, however. They won their next three games, including a narrow escape in the ACC title game against Virginia Tech, to earn a CFP berth, and the rest is history.

Now that the championship celebration is complete, the quest to win back-to-back titles begins to take center stage. Clemson is tied for fifth with Penn State in Bleacher Report's early 2017 rankings.