Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: B/R's Super Early Top 25

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images DeShaun Watson and the rest of Clemson's team got to kiss the national championship trophy on Monday. Who will be doing so a year from now?

The 2016-17 college football season was a tremendous, non-stop run of incredible action. But now that it's over, can we go ahead and start the 2017 season already?

If only.

Sadly, it will be almost seven months until we have meaningful games again—unless you put a lot of stock in spring football, and if so, good on you. But if not, it's going to be a while before this wonderful sports has anything awesome to discuss. That is, other than Bleacher Report's Super Early Top 25 for next season.

This poll is voted on by 10 members of Bleacher Report's college football staff: Michael Felder, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Brian Pedersen, David Regimbal, Barrett Sallee, Brad Shepard, Greg Wallace, Christopher Walsh and Eric Yates.

First-place votes are worth 25 points, with each subsequent point worth one fewer point all the way down to one for 25th place. The 25 teams with the most poll points make our list, but we've also noted some of those who just missed the cut.

Check out how we see things sitting heading into the offseason, then give us your thoughts in the comments section.