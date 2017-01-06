Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: GM Carousel, Cook Concern & Shanahan Legacy

Here come the underclassmen.

The past week brought a whirlwind of redshirt sophomores and juniors declaring for the draft. Notable players like top-ranked Myles Garrett and Leonard Fournette all announced their intentions this week. And we're not done yet, with top underclassmen Josh Allen (QB, Wyoming) and Mitch Trubisky (QB, North Carolina) still waiting to make their decisions as of Thursday evening.

It's been a busy week in the world of the NFL draft, with so many underclassmen declaring, bowl games ending and NFL teams making changes at head coach and general manager. This column is here to get you caught up on all that and:

The hottest names on the GM market

Arizona's plans for the franchise tag

An updated two-round mock draft

Lance Zierlein from NFL Network drops by

...and could a Shanahan return to Denver?

The Scout's Report

—What went wrong in San Francisco? One rival general manager I spoke to this week said fired GM Trent Baalke "got too conservative" and was afraid to think outside the box. "Find me a pick on offense of his that worked for them. Even [Carlos] Hyde looks average right now."

—I polled a handful of general managers and owners this week to ask who the hottest name on the GM market was. Three replied with Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard. "Ballard is the best scout available. And his background in coaching allows him to really relate to the entire team—players and coaches."

—No insider information here, but a possibility: Kyle Shanahan makes plenty of sense for the Denver Broncos. His father, Mike, also coached Denver general manager John Elway to two Super Bowls. With Elway having built a winner but unable to find a long-term head coach, it isn't a stretch to think he could go young with the Atlanta offensive coordinator as his hand-picked replacement for retired Gary Kubiak. Elway is also around to help the first-time head coach transition into the new role.

—One more layer to this: Shanahan could keep defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on staff. Phillips' experience would be a huge boost to the young coach.

—Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, in his end-of-year press conference, said the team would use the franchise tag on pass-rusher Chandler Jones if they're not able to lock him up long-term before then. That's huge news for a team with another top-tier pending free agent in Tony Jefferson. If Jefferson hits the market, his price tag could start in the $7 million range. Not bad for a former undrafted free agent.

—What do fellow scouts think of the Philadelphia Eagles handing the draft board to scout Joe Douglas? "Best move they've made since firing Chip. Joe can scout the hell out of some players" is what an NFC area scout told me about the move.

—"You know [Dalvin Cook] has a shoulder that's gonna be an issue?" That's what an NFC East scout sent me after I texted him my updated Top 10 rankings. Cook sits at No. 8 overall. That ranking won't change assuming his shoulders do check out, but the star running back had one shoulder surgery last spring. This is a situation worth watching.

—Scouting, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Take a look at these texts from competing scouts about Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen:

"Tell him to go back to school. He has no business entering the draft yet."

"Best traits in the QB group. That'll get you drafted high in this league. Can't see him slipping out of Round 1."

—Now imagine being Allen and having to make a decision based on information like this. I'm told by teammates close to the Wyoming quarterback that he's truly on the fence regarding his 2017 decision.

—I am a Jaylon Smith fan and have been rooting hard for his comeback for a full year now. This news, shared by ESPN.com's Todd Archer, is great:

Talked to Jaylon Smith. Believes he could've played by now, being patient. Nerve regenerating. Brace not a factor anymore. Ran 4.5 other day — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 5, 2017

5 Names to Know

5. DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

The Alabama defense is loaded with NFL draft prospects, which means it can be easy to overlook a standout player because of the talent around him. Dalvin Tomlinson has been overlooked for far too long.

Turn on a 'Bama game and No. 54 is in there making plays on a consistent basis. He's athletic, flashes good get-off speed and has the relentless motor coaches love. So why isn't he getting talked up? I can't find a reason. Tomlinson is this week's biggest mover up my board and carries a solid Day 2 grade.

4. S Budda Baker, Washington

Jabrill Peppers gets the Tyrann Mathieu hype, but Budda Baker is the guy who plays like the Honey Badger.

A rangy, fast, smart free safety in a Washington secondary that looks a whole lot like the one up the road in Seattle, Baker is able to play over the top of the defense and force quarterbacks into mistakes. He has coverage range all over the field but is also strong enough to come down and make plays on the run. And despite a smaller frame (5'10", 195 lbs), Baker is a Top 40 candidate.

3. DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina

An underclassman entry, Nazair Jones impressed with first-step quickness and power in my first extended look at his film.

Jones, who is a fit as a 3-technique in a 4-3 scheme or as a defensive end (5-technique) in a 3-4, has the length and power to shut down the run game from inside the tackle or head-up on the end of the line. In a weak defensive tackle class, Jones has the traits to make a move up the board with a good predraft process.

2. S Eddie Jackson, Alabama



A former cornerback who moved to free safety, Eddie Jackson had six interceptions in 2015. He was on pace for another great season before breaking his leg against Texas A&M in October.

That injury may ultimately push Jackson down the board some, but a broken bone (without nerve or ligament damage) is a cleaner fix than a torn ACL or MCL. Because of that, Jackson has a chance to be running again by the NFL Scouting Combine the first week of March.

A potential Top 50 player, Jackson has excellent range and coverage skills as a free safety.

1. TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

One of the most athletic prospects in this draft class, redshirt sophomore David Njoku is an instant-add as a Day 2 player now that he's officially in the draft class.

Njoku exploded in the Mark Richt offense for the Hurricanes this season, but it's his athleticism and potential that make him such an intriguing draft prospect. Njoku is a natural route-runner and easy mover at 6'4" and 250 pounds. With a well-developed route tree, he looks like the kind of tight end that can step in and make an immediate impact in the passing game.

3 Questions with: Lance Zierlein

Each week, I'll pose three questions to an NFL draft prospect, current player, agent or current scout. This week, I spoke with NFL Network's draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Bleacher Report: You've worn a number of hats in the draft business, but now you're at NFL Network. What all are you doing there, and how is that different from your days of doing radio and writing?

Zierlein: I handle all of the draft profiles that show up on the draft tracker for NFL.com, I put together the "team needs" portion of our website, and I am responsible for a majority of the content on the "Sources Tell Us" articles each week. I'll appear on our mock draft show on a weekly basis once we hit March, and I'm usually involved in the draft broadcast on the NFL Now mobile platform. I'm actually still doing my Houston sports talk show on a daily basis from 6-9 a.m., so needless to say, I stay busy.



B/R: A lot of people reading this want a job like yours. What advice do you have for folks who want a job as a "media scout?"

Zierlein: First and foremost, you have to be willing to put the time in, and you really have to love what you're doing. This can't be about finding a career at the beginning. It has to be about a passion for evaluating and trying to solve the puzzle. I think there are two important things that all media scouts should learn. Learning leaguewide drafting philosophies and how they continue to change is essential.

Why did guys like A'Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed fall into the second round? They fell because they aren't pass-rushers. If you can't get to the quarterback, you usually aren't going to go in the first if you are a defensive tackle. Cornerbacks generally need to be a certain height, weight and speed to go in the first. There are exceptions, but that is generally true. Things like that are important to know for draft-slotting purposes. Secondly, go watch a lot of NFL football and start to get a feel for what starters look like at each position. Unless you know what bad, average and good starters look like, you won't know what you are projecting to.



B/R: I know you write a ton of scouting reports. Do you have an early favorite in this year's class?

Zierlein: My highest-rated prospect will be Myles Garrett based on past production and future projection due to his explosive traits as a rusher. His season was a little blah this year, but he was injured at one point, and many scouts thought he was just playing not to get hurt. I'm not holding it against him. As for my early favorite players I studied in general, I really like guys like Forrest Lamp, Gerald Everett, David Njoku, Haason Reddick, Caleb Brantley and Taco Charlton.

The Big Board

This week was supposed to be an updated Top 50 Big Board, but then 10 top-tier players declared for the draft. That shakes up the seven-rounder that was posted earlier this week and means it's time to do an updated two-round mock.

Updated 2-Round Mock Draft Rd Pick Team Player 1 1 Cleveland DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina 3 Chicago QB Josh Allen, Wyoming 4 Jacksonville DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama 5 Tennessee (f/LA) WR Mike Williams, Clemson 6 New York Jets S Jamal Adams, LSU 7 San Diego S Malik Hooker, Ohio State 8 Carolina RB Leonard Fournette, LSU 9 Cincinnati LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 10 Buffalo QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 11 New Orleans DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee 12 Cleveland (f/PHI) QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson 13 Arizona CB Quincy Wilson, Florida 14 Philadelphia (f/MIN) RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State 15 Indianapolis EDGE Tim Williams, Alabama 16 Baltimore WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan 17 Washington DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford 18 Tennessee CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 20 Denver T Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin 21 Detroit DE Taco Charlton, Michigan 22 Miami DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA 23 New York Giants T Cam Robinson, Alabama 24 Oakland LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt 25 Seattle CB Jalen Tabor, Florida 26 Houston TE O.J. Howard, Alabama 27 Green Bay WR John Ross, Washington 28 Pittsburgh EDGE Ryan Anderson, Alabama 29 Atlanta DL Montravius Adams, Auburn 30 Kansas City CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State 31 New England EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College 32 Dallas DE Charles Harris, Missouri 2 33 Cleveland CB Sidney Jones, Washington 34 San Francisco LB Jarrad Davis, Florida 35 Chicago S Budda Baker, Washington 36 Jacksonville G Dan Feeney, Indiana 37 Los Angeles T Garett Bolles, Utah 38 New York Jets RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford 39 San Diego QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 40 Carolina S Justin Evans, Texas A&M 41 Cincinnati DL Caleb Brantley, Florida 42 Buffalo EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington 43 New Orleans QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.) 44 Philadelphia CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson 45 Arizona LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State 46 Minnesota G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky 47 Indianapolis RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas 48 Baltimore LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin 49 Washington S Desmond King, Iowa 50 Cleveland (f/TEN) TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.) 51 Tampa Bay CB Tre'Davious White, LSU 52 Denver TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech 53 Detroit T Dion Dawkins, Temple 54 Miami S Marcus Williams, Utah 55 New York Giants DE Carl Lawson, Auburn 56 Oakland CB Howard Wilson, Houston 57 Seattle DE DeMarcus Walker, FSU 58 Houston EDGE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois 59 Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams, BYU 60 Pittsburgh CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan 61 Atlanta S Eddie Jackson, Alabama 62 Kansas City EDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State 63 New England DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State 64 Dallas WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC Matt Miller

Parting Shots

10. Six NFL head coaching jobs are open, and one of those teams—the San Francisco 49ers—is also looking for a new general manager. This list could grow after the playoffs, but here's a look at each opening and the names being connected to each through interviews and interview requests.

Buffalo Bills HC: Anthony Lynn (interim HC), Harold Goodwin (Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator), Sean McDermott (Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator), Vance Joseph (Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator)

Denver Broncos HC: Kyle Shanahan (Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator), Dave Toub (Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator), Vance Joseph

Jacksonville Jaguars HC: Doug Marrone (interim HC), Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator), Kyle Shanahan, Mike Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Rams HC: Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay (Washington offensive coordinator), Harold Goodwin, Vance Joseph, Matt Patricia (New England Patriots defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn

San Diego Chargers HC: Dave Toub, Teryl Austin (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator), Sean McDermott, Matt Patricia, Mike Smith

San Francisco 49ers HC: Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Vance Joseph, Sean McDermott, Anthony Lynn, Tom Cable (Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach)

San Francisco 49ers GM: Eliot Wolf (Green Bay Packers), George Paton (Minnesota Vikings), Jimmy Raye III (Indianapolis Colts), Trent Kirchner (Seattle Seahawks), Scott Fitterer (Seattle Seahawks), Louis Riddick (ESPN), Nick Caserio (New England Patriots), Brandon Beane (Carolina Panthers)

9. This week I'd like to try something new with so many underclassmen quarterbacks declaring. I'm calling these "140-Character Scouting Reports." Real original, right? But the idea here is to show the kind of notes I take when watching a quarterback. These are the starting points for what eventually becomes a 500-word scouting report.

Up first, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky: 1 year starter with needed arm and mobility. Sets up well on the run. High % passer who pushes the ball down the field well. Future starter.

8. 140 Characters on Josh Allen of Wyoming: 1yr starter with big arm. Has legs to get outside pocket. Athletic. Gunslinger. Turnovers an issue. Tools are best in class. Future starter.

7. 140 Characters on DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame: 2yr starter with size/arm/athleticism. Regressed in '16. Poor coaching. Ball placement can wow you. Spotty decision-making. Future starter.

6. 140 Characters on Clemson's Deshaun Watson: 3yr starter. Accuracy is rhythm-based. INTs increased this year. Smaller frame. Can take over games. Leader. Can win as passer/runner. Future starter.

5. 140 Characters on Miami's Brad Kaaya: 3yr starter. Pocket passer. Good arm. Feet suffer when pressured. Very high football IQ. Strong leader. Will win interviews. Future starter.

4. 140 Characters on Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes: Biggest arm. Footwork/motion need work. 6'2". Can make every throw on the move. Shotgun only. Great genes. Ceiling may be highest in class.

3. Another round of players accepted invitations from the Senior Bowl this week. Here's a look at the updated rosters—which are, of course, subject to change:

Updated Senior Bowl Rosters QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss QB Sefo Liufau, Colorado QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt QB Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin QB Seth Russell, Baylor QB Davis Webb, Cal RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin RB Matt Dayes, NC State RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU RB Jamaal Williams, BYU FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech FB Freddie Stevenson, FSU WR Amara Darboh, Michigan WR Travin Dural, LSU WR Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse WR Zay Jones, East Carolina WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Wash. WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M WR Fred Ross, Miss. State WR Jamari Staples, Louisville WR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina WR Trent Taylor, La. Tech WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas T Zach Banner, USC T Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt T Julien Davenport, Bucknell T Dion Dawkins, Temple T Antonio Garcia, Troy T Conor McDermott, UCLA G Jessamen Dunker, Tenn. State G Dan Feeney, Indiana G Danny Isidora, Miami G Dorian Johnson, Pitt G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky G Jordan Morgan, Kutztown G Taylor Moton, Western Michigan G Nick Siragusa, SDSU C Isaac Asiata, Utah C Kyle Fuller, Baylor C Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia C Ethan Pocic, LSU C Jon Toth, Kentucky DE Tarell Basham, Ohio DE Keionta Davis, Chattanooga DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova DE Carroll Phillips, Illinois DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State DT Montravius Adams, Auburn DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama ILB Duke Riley, LSU OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama OLB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin OLB Jarrad Davis, Florida OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA OLB Haason Reddick, Temple CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia CB Corn Elder, Miami CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU CB Desmond King, Iowa CB Brendan Langley, Lamar CB Ezra Robinson, Tennessee St. CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee CB Marquez White, FSU S Justin Evans, Texas A&M S Johnathan Ford, Auburn S Nate Gerry, Nebraska S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami S John Johnson, Boston College S Marcus Maye, Florida S Obi Melifonwu, UConn P Toby Baker, Arkansas P Justin Vogel, Miami K Jake Elliott, Memphis K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State www. seniorbowl.com

2. The January 16 deadline for players to declare for the 2017 NFL draft seems far away, but some are already announcing their intentions. The following players have confirmed they'll enter the draft:

QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech

QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)

QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

RB James Conner, Pitt

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson

RB Brian Hill, Wyoming

RB Aaron Jones, UTEP

RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee

RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

RB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State

RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma

RB Stanley Williams, Kentucky

RB Joe Yearby, Miami (Fla.)

WR KD Cannon, Baylor

WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

WR Derrick Griffin, Texas Southern

WR Chad Hansen, California

WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech

WR Jerome Lane, Akron

WR Josh Malone, Tennessee

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia

WR Speedy Noil, Texas A&M

WR John Ross, Washington

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson

WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech

TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland

OT Garett Bolles, Utah

DL Davon Godchaux, LSU

DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina

DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State

DL Elijah Qualls, Washington

DL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State

DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA

DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma

EDGE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

EDGE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

EDGE Charles Harris, Missouri

EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Miami (Fla.)

EDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State

LB Alex Anzalone, Florida

LB Jermaine Grace, Miami (Fla.)

LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern

LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

CB Sidney Jones, Washington

CB Teez Tabor, Florida

CB Howard Wilson, Houston

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida

S Budda Baker, Washington

S Malik Hooker, Ohio State

S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State

S Marcus Williams, Utah

1. Every year draft analysts say things like "wait until next year" and fans get irritated because "next year" never seems as good as promised. At the risk of making you all hate me—wait until next year.

The 2017 draft class is good, but in the areas it is weak, the 2018 class looks strong. Quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen are already getting NFL scouts excited. Offensive tackle Connor Williams (Texas) looks like a young Joe Thomas.

Of course, these opinions are based on first looks and not extensive scouting, so the information on these players (and all 2018 players) could change, but looking ahead to next season, I'm already excited about the talent on the field.

Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.