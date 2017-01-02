2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final Regular Season Projections

How do the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears move on from an awful 2016 season and start rebuilding? By having a successful 2017 draft.

Great teams are built in April—not by spending money in free agency—and teams selecting in the top five will find a draft class with more talent than last year's crop produced. Elite pass-rushers Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen should hear their names called in the top three, while defensive backs Jamal Adams, Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor are all top-15 picks (based on my projections, of course, that players like Adams and Tabor declare for the draft).

The 2017 class may be short on offensive tackles and quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean teams won't reach slightly if they find talent they like there. That could be great news for Mitch Trubisky and Ryan Ramczyk if the two juniors enter this year's class.