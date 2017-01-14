Packers vs. Cowboys: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2017 NFC Divisional Game

Two of the NFL's most storied and popular franchises, the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, will clash on Sunday over a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

The teams met in Week 6 at Lambeau Field, with the Cowboys cruising to a 30-16 victory behind a three-touchdown performance from Dak Prescott and 157 rushing yards from Ezekiel Elliott.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 294 yards in that one but struggled to find the end zone, finishing with just one touchdown.

The Packers, of course, are a different team since that early-season meeting, going 7-0 since Rodgers' now-famous "run the table" comment.

Odds for Packers at Cowboys Team Odds Line Green Bay Packers -105 +4 Dallas Cowboys -115 -4 OddsShark.com

Stat Predictions

Passing

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rodgers has been ridiculous during Green Bay's win streak, completing 62.5 percent of his passes and putting up 19 touchdowns against zero interceptions. His passer rating over that stretch is an outlandish 121.7.

He's been so good that people are understandably starting to think Super Bowl.

"Rodgers might be playing the best football of his career the past eight weeks (including that loss to the Redskins)," CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote. "If it stays that way, he just might get the Packers another ring, which would be his second."

Of course, Green Bay has to get past the Cowboys first. And you can expect Rodgers to do his part in that. He'll likely go over 300 yards, throw for a couple touchdowns and no interceptions.

For the Cowboys, another steady-handed performance from Prescott will be crucial. He threw zero interceptions in 14 of his 17 appearances and finished the season with just four picks.

Dallas would love more of that mistake-free football against the Packers, who were 13th in the league in takeaways this season. They'll get one from Prescott Sunday, while holding him to around 200 yards and one touchdown.

Running

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Packers have spent most of the season trying to scrape together a running game. Rodgers is second on the team in rushing yards with 369. Their leader, Ty Montgomery, was converted from wide receiver and finished with 457 yards.

Throw in late-season acquisition Christine Michael and it's just about anyone's guess who will lead Green Bay on the ground in this one. I'll go with the one conventional back in Michael, who ran for 469 yards for the Seattle Seahawks before heading to Wisconsin. He'll finish with around 50 yards.

On the other side, there's the MVP candidate Elliott. The Cowboys rookie led the league with 1,631 rushing yards, was second with 1,994 yards from scrimmage and third in total touchdowns with 16.

His dynamic play all season led to this praise from Dallas legend Emmitt Smith, per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor:

This kid here is not afraid of the spotlight, and he has proven that time and time again. At the national championship, he’s proven it. At the professional level, he’s proven it. He’s not afraid of success. He wants it. He welcomes it. And that’s not being arrogant. That’s just saying, I know I can do my job and I can do my job better than the next guy.

Don't be surprised when Elliott once again does his job better than the guy on the other side. He'll go over 100 yards and score a touchdown.

Receiving

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Green Bay's receiving corps is in trouble heading into Sunday, with Jordy Nelson sidelined by the fractured ribs he suffered in Round 1 of the playoffs against the New York Giants.

Davante Adams, Randall Cobb or perhaps even Geronimo Allison will need to step up in Nelson's absence. Expect Rodgers to spread it around the entire group, with each guy finishing with below 100 yards.

Prescott will likely share the love with plenty of guys too. Dez Bryant is the most explosive receiver in the game, but Cole Beasley had two more targets than him this season and Jason Witten had one fewer.

There's likely to be at least one long connection between Prescott and Bryant, though, which may be just enough to make up the difference in a close game. Bryant will end up with around 100 yards and a touchdown in a tight Cowboys win.