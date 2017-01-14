Steelers vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2017 AFC Divisional Game

A trip to the AFC Championship Game will be on the line Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The teams faced off in Pittsburgh in Week 4, when the Steelers steamrolled the Chiefs, 43-14.

The big trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown went off in that one. Roethlisberger went 22-of-27 for 300 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Bell ran for 144 yards on just 18 carries, and Brown caught four passes for 64 yards and two scores.

The Chiefs went 10-2 after that eye-opening beatdown, though, forcing nearly two turnovers per game during that stretch. They should offer more resistance this time around.

Odds for Steelers at Chiefs Team Odds Line Pittsburgh Steelers -105 +1 Kansas City Chiefs -115 -1 OddsShark.com

Stat Predictions

Passing

Roethlisberger lit up the Chiefs' defense in the first meeting, but he's been more turnover-prone since then, throwing for seven interceptions and six touchdowns in his last four games.

That plays right into Kansas City's hands, as it led the league in takeaways this season. Look for Roethlisberger to test the Chiefs' secondary again. Only this time, he won't escape without a pick.

It'll be a high-yardage game, in the neighborhood of 300, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

For Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, expect more measured, conservative play. He'll play mostly mistake-free but also won't push Pittsburgh's D too much. He'll throw for around 200 yards with a touchdown and no picks.

Running

Bell is among the game's most dynamic playmakers. This regular season, he ranked third in yards from scrimmage, fourth in touches, fifth in rushing yards and seventh in yards per rushing attempt.

He can hurt you as a runner or receiver in a way few ever have, and he knows it, as he told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne.

"I think I'm changing the game. In that sense, I'm what Steph Curry is to basketball. Don't get me wrong, I don't necessarily think Steph Curry is the best basketball player, but he changed the game so he's going to always go down as being remembered. Now, everyone wants to shoot the three and shoot it from deep."

Expect Bell to hit a few metaphorical deep balls against the Chiefs, making up for the Roethlisberger mistakes predicted above. He'll have north of 100 yards on the ground to go along with a touchdown.

Kansas City running back Spencer Ware, meanwhile, has been fairly consistent all season long. He only had two games all season with fewer than 50 yards, and just one with more than 90. Expect him to fall somewhere in that range again.

Receiving

As I said before, Roethlisberger will test the Chiefs' secondary. Look for him to do so with Brown. Those two will try to stretch the field all game, and they will likely connect at least once. Brown will finish with around 100 yards and a score.

Kansas City's receiving attack will be spearheaded by the same guy who's done it all season: Travis Kelce.

Among tight ends, the Chiefs star was first in receiving yards and second in receptions. His play prompted ESPN.com's Elizabeth Merrill to call him "the GQ version" of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"He was virtually unstoppable in the final seven games of the season, catching 43 passes for 659 yards," Merrill wrote. "He had four straight 100-yard games, one shy of an NFL record."

Kelce's hot play will continue Sunday. He'll put up around 100 yards, but it likely won't be enough to keep up with the explosive attack of the Steelers.