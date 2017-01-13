Darren Perry Arrested: Latest Details, Comments on Packers Safety Coach

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Green Bay Packers safeties coach Darren Perry is due to make a court appearance Feb. 23 after he was charged with first-offense drunken driving for an incident that occurred Dec. 17, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Paul Srubas.

Perry is charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer test, unsafe lane deviation and operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol level, per Srubas.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Darren Perry and have been in communication with the NFL," the team said in a statement, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood. "As a pending legal matter, we will refrain from making further comment."

Perry is one of several members of the Packers organization to experience legal troubles during the 2016 season.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, cornerback Sam Shields—who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18—was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Oct. 19.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison is also facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge after he was pulled over for speeding on Sept. 4, per Demovsky. The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in court later this month.