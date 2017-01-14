NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Saturday TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage Info

Saturday’s NFL divisional-round matchups bring two perennial postseason teams against two clubs attempting to earn respect as Super Bowl contenders.

The first contest will feature an intriguing chess match between Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who spent two seasons in Seattle as the defensive coordinator of two Super Bowl teams. This game pits the teacher against the pupil.

Most people have already penciled the New England Patriots into Super Bowl 51 as the AFC champion. Based on New England's 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3 with Jacoby Brissett under center, they’re the heavy favorites in the second meeting with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.

Where can you view both playoff matchups from your couch via television or mobile device? What does each team bring to the table while in the hunt for a Super Bowl title?

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Coverage Info Time (ET) Away Home TV Live Stream 4:35 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons FOX FoxSportsGo App NFL.com

After a three-year playoff hiatus, the Falcons return to the tournament as a viable contender for the NFC crown. An offense, led by MVP candidate quarterback Matt Ryan, goes in to the history books as one of the greatest, as shown by Pro-Football-Reference.com:

The #Falcons finish the year tied for the 8th most points scored in a season in NFL history. Of the other 8 teams, none won the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Wjr6fn52i6 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 3, 2017

For those familiar with the then-St. Louis Rams' prolific offense at the turn of the century, correlate the Falcons offense as equal when scoring points. Nonetheless, it’s not just Ryan tossing the pigskin around for touchdowns. Atlanta has a versatile backfield to complete the offense.

Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 1,599 rushing yards, 883 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns. While wideout Julio Jones stretched defenses, the Falcons’ short-passing attack ate up yards on underneath routes.

The Seahawks secondary won’t have free safety Earl Thomas in uniform, which hurts their ability to put the clamps on the deep ball. Despite cornerback Richard Sherman's elite coverage skills, Jones will likely break free for a few deep balls.

Seattle must win with boring football, which includes 35 rush attempts. Atlanta has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in its previous five games:

Falcons Run Defense in Last 5 Games Week Opponent Yards 13 Kansas City Chiefs 123 14 Los Angeles Rams 104 15 San Francisco 49ers 107 16 Carolina Panthers 119 17 New Orleans Saints 132 Pro-Football-Reference.com

Polar opposite play styles will clash on Atlanta's turf. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham list as the only receivers with more than two touchdown catches for the Seahawks in 2016. Because of injuries and constant flux at the running back spot, the team's leading rusher for the season, Christine Michael, plays for the Green Bay Packers.

If the scores go into the 30s, the Falcons should win the game.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans Coverage Info Time (ET) Away Home TV Live Stream 8:15 Houston Texans New England Patriots CBS CBSSports.com NFL.com

Houston brings the No. 1 defense in yards allowed to New England without star defensive end J.J. Watt in action. Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus have emerged as the playmakers in place of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, MMQB's Albert Breer made a compelling case to respect the Texans defense more without Watt:

There are some players there that feel like, because J.J. sometimes plays outside the scheme and sometimes has to have things set up a certain way to get the best out of him, that they’re all better collectively...when he’s not in there. The way the defense is constructed [without Watt], it sets up so if everybody is doing a little bit then you get a lot out of everybody.

Breer drew a comparison to the Detroit Lions offense improving without catering to now-retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Regardless of the cumulative talent, the Patriots must keep the pocket clean for Brady. He doesn’t have his safe target in tight end Rob Gronkowski. However, head coach Bill Belichick often tailors the game plan to exploit the opponent’s biggest weakness and neutralize the most productive asset.

Who Wins Saturday's Games? Falcons and Patriots Falcons and Texans Seahawks and Patriots Seahawks and Texans Submit Vote vote to see results Who Wins Saturday's Games? Falcons and Patriots 0%

Falcons and Texans 0%

Seahawks and Patriots 0%

Seahawks and Texans 0% Total votes: 0

New England should test Houston's run defense, which allowed 185 yards in the first outing between the two teams in Week 3. Nonetheless, the Texans have only allowed 100-plus rushing yards twice in the last nine games.

Additionally, expect the Patriots to utilize running backs James White and Dion Lewis in the short-passing attack to avoid the Texans' talented cornerbacks on the perimeter.

Houston's defense must play at an elite level, specifically within the front seven, to pull out a victory. The Patriots will lie in the weeds and wait for quarterback Brock Osweiler to play his team out of the game.

The margin of victory will be tight, with neither team scoring more than 24 points.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

Follow Maurice Moton on Twitter for intriguing discussions and analysis on NFL topics.