NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

The divisional round of the 2017 NFL playoffs is set, with two games taking place on Saturday and another two to follow on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks will be on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in the early game on Saturday, and that will be followed by the Houston Texans and New England Patriots in Foxborough.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will close out the weekend.

The full schedule, Super Bowl odds and the playoff bracket can be found below.

2017 Divisional Round Divisional Round Time (ET) Network Seahawks at Falcons Saturday, 4:35 p.m. Fox Texans at Patriots Saturday, 8:15 p.m. CBS Steelers at Chiefs Sunday, 1:05 p.m. NBC Packers at Cowboys Sunday, 4:40 p.m. Fox ESPN.com

Super Bowl Odds Team Odds Patriots +180 Cowboys +475 Packers +550 Steelers +725 Falcons +800 Chiefs +900 Seahawks +900 Texans +5000 OddsShark

Seahawks at Falcons

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Back in 2012, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs by Matt Ryan and the Falcons. The two teams have taken decidedly different paths from then until this weekend's rematch.

The Seahawks have a Super Bowl win to their name, while Ryan and the Falcons have become a punchline for their lack of postseason success.

Ryan is 1-4 in the postseason, with just two more touchdowns (9) than interceptions (7) in those games. Turning that around will be no small task against a playoff-tested Seattle defense.

But Ryan is coming off an MVP-worthy campaign in 2016. He posted an NFL-best passer rating of 117.1. He'd never had a season over 100 before this year. And with his most dangerous weapon, wideout Julio Jones, probable to play on Saturday, there's reason to believe his hot passing continues.

Texans at Patriots

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

"To me, he's the best quarterback to play the game," Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "He's done it with different types of teams, different teammates. He's a great quarterback. So in preparation for him, it's very difficult."

It's much more difficult than the preparation Houston had to do for the Oakland Raiders' third-string quarterback Connor Cook last week, for sure.

The Texans, strong as their defense has been this season, are making quite a leap from trying to stop the rookie Cook to the potential GOAT in Brady.

As good as Houston was against the Raiders, it's not hard to imagine them getting picked apart by the Patriots, who are the current leader in Super Bowl odds.

Steelers at Chiefs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When asked about his quarterback's improved play when he gets to the postseason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this of Alex Smith, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher: "I would tell you that he’s good during the season. It’s a tribute to his competitiveness, I would say. He has a lot of experience in the playoffs there. He loves that challenge and does well with it."

Smith has a career passer rating of 85.3 in regular-season games. That number jumps up to 99.1 in postseason contests.

But while Smith certainly has a knack for raising his game in big moments, it will be hard to keep pace with a Steelers attack that looks to be finding its rhythm at just the right time.

Of all the teams left, Pittsburgh may have the most explosive QB-RB-WR trio in Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Packers at Cowboys

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

When asked about his highly successful rookie campaign, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is quick to credit those around him.

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Prescott noted a great deal of his success is due to "offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and quarterbacks Tony Romo, Mark Sanchez and Kellen Moore." Prescott elaborated:

They’re the reason I’m prepared for each and every game. All the credit goes to each and every one of them. The little different things they bring to me, the little nuances they get from the defense they add into the game plan, that just helps me out. Having all those quarterbacks around me, great quarterbacks, great men, it’s the reason for my preparation each game.

Prescott will now take all he's learned from those men into the biggest game of his career, against a quarterback who's playing as well as anyone right now.

Since his now-famous "run the table" comment following Week 11's loss to the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions in a seven-game win streak that includes last week's playoff win over the New York Giants. He's thrown four touchdowns in each of his last three games.