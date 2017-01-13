Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Knicks SF

With the New York Knicks' season spiraling out of control, Carmelo Anthony may be a candidate for trade discussions.

Anthony Won't Approve Trade

Friday, Jan. 13

Per Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, citing a source close to Anthony, the Knicks forward is "unwilling" to waive his no-trade clause to approve any deal the Knicks might seek.

Anthony is in the third year of a five-year, $124 million contract with the Knicks he signed in July 2014. Trade rumors and speculation have followed the 32-year-old for two years.

Zach Lowe reported for Grantland in September 2015 the Knicks were "getting closer" to engaging teams in trade talks for Anthony, though Ken Berger of CBS Sports disputed the report.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported last February the Knicks were involved in preliminary discussions with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers about a three-team deal with Anthony and Kevin Love as the primary pieces.

Anthony's offensive performance this season is in line with his career numbers. He's averaging 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and is shooting 35 percent from three-point range, while leading the Knicks with 3.2 win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

He has lost his cool on the court multiple times this season, however, as evidenced by his three ejections, including on Dec. 28 for hitting Atlanta Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha in the second quarter of a 102-98 loss.

With nine losses in their last 11 games, the Knicks are just 18-22 this season. They will build their future around Kristaps Porzingis, but they are paying veterans like Anthony, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah over $62 million combined this season, per Spotrac.

Unless the Knicks can get out from under those bad contracts early, it will be a long time before they are any kind of threat in the Eastern Conference.