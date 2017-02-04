    Minnesota TimberwolvesDownload App

    Zach LaVine Injury: Updates on Timberwolves Star's Knee and Return

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 07: Zach LaVine #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during the game on January 7, 2017 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and has been sidelined since Saturday. It is unclear when he will return to the court. 

    Continue for updates.

    LaVine Out vs. Grizzlies

    Saturday, Feb. 4 

    Timberwolves PR announced Lavine will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

    While the Timberwolves (19-31) have struggled this season, LaVine is quickly becoming one of the top young guards in the NBA.

    The 21-year-old was a lottery pick in the 2014 draft and known for his athleticism coming out of UCLA. He used this skill set to win the Slam Dunk Contest in each of his first two seasons.

    However, LaVine has rounded out his game to become a more effective player. After averaging 10.1 points per game as a rookie and 14.0 last season, he is averaging 18.9 points this year.

    "He's gotten better every year," teammate Andrew Wiggins said in December, per Shaun Powell of NBA.com. "I know how much work he puts into improving, and it's showing."

    While the Timberwolves have had some success this year already with LaVine out of the lineup, they don't want to see this latest injury cause him to miss too much time and slow his development.

    Brandon Rush, Kris Dunn and Shabazz Muhammad should also see additional playing time as long as LaVine is unavailable.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 