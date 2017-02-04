Zach LaVine Injury: Updates on Timberwolves Star's Knee and Return

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and has been sidelined since Saturday. It is unclear when he will return to the court.

Continue for updates.

LaVine Out vs. Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 4

Timberwolves PR announced Lavine will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

While the Timberwolves (19-31) have struggled this season, LaVine is quickly becoming one of the top young guards in the NBA.

The 21-year-old was a lottery pick in the 2014 draft and known for his athleticism coming out of UCLA. He used this skill set to win the Slam Dunk Contest in each of his first two seasons.

However, LaVine has rounded out his game to become a more effective player. After averaging 10.1 points per game as a rookie and 14.0 last season, he is averaging 18.9 points this year.

"He's gotten better every year," teammate Andrew Wiggins said in December, per Shaun Powell of NBA.com. "I know how much work he puts into improving, and it's showing."

While the Timberwolves have had some success this year already with LaVine out of the lineup, they don't want to see this latest injury cause him to miss too much time and slow his development.

Brandon Rush, Kris Dunn and Shabazz Muhammad should also see additional playing time as long as LaVine is unavailable.