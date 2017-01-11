Broncos OC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway announced the team hired a new head coach in Vance Joseph on Wednesday, so now the Broncos will go about filling out the rest of their coaching staff, including offensive coordinator.

Continue for updates.

Broncos Planning Interviews with Candidates

Wednesday, Jan. 11

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver has interviews lined up with two candidates: Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave.

Denver could have competition for McCoy's services. NFL.com's Michael Silver reported the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are also interested in the former San Diego Chargers head coach.

The Broncos haven't officially fired current offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, but the fact they're already setting up interviews with McCoy and Musgrave almost certainly signals Dennison is out after two years with the team.

Dennison wasn't handed an ideal situation at quarterback, with Denver starting Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch at various points in the season. There's little question, though, that the Broncos had one of the worst offenses in the league.

They ranked 27th in total offense with 323.1 yards per game and 22nd in scoring with 20.8 points per game, while Football Outsiders listed Denver 28th in offensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

Whoever replaces Dennison will have a difficult decision in choosing between Siemian and Lynch. The former won the starting job at the start of the 2016 season, but the latter is likely the Broncos' preferred long-term option after they selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

McCoy has plenty of experience in Denver, having worked as the team's offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012. He was largely responsible for the Broncos becoming one of the more efficient offensive teams in the league with Tim Tebow at quarterback in 2011.

Musgrave also has connections with the Broncos, having played his final two years with the team. As the Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator over the last two years, he helped 25-year-old Derek Carr go from promising young quarterback to an MVP candidate before his season-ending injury.