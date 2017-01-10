Geronimo Allison Charged with Marijuana Possession: Latest Details and Reaction

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was charged with marijuana possession in December as a result of a traffic stop and subsequent arrest in September.

Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the news Tuesday.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Geronimo Allison. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will refrain from making any further comment," the team said in a statement provided to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Police records say Allison was pulled over in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 for speeding.

An officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and a search discovered two Backwoods cigars that tested positive for THC. Allison denied being under the influence of marijuana while operating the vehicle and said the smell came from him being "with some guys who were smoking marijuana" the previous night.

The officer placed him under arrest for marijuana possession and issued him a citation for speeding. It is unclear whether Allison was given a field sobriety test at the time of his arrest; he was not charged with driving under the influence.

Undrafted out of Illinois last April, Allison split his season between the Packers' practice squad and 53-man roster. He came up full time Oct. 24 and finished the regular season with 12 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for eight yards in the Packers' Wild Card Round win over the New York Giants.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters Allison's role would likely expand with Jordy Nelson nursing a rib injury.

“It would be a huge loss for us obviously,” Rodgers said. “But Geronimo has been playing a lot for us and he’s been playing effectively. … Geronimo is going to have to step up and play extended time if Jordy is going to be out.”

The arrest is unlikely to affect Allison's playing time. While the Packers did not say when they knew of the incident, it's likely they knew before the matter became public.

If he's convicted of the drug charge, Allison faces a maximum of six months' incarceration and a $1,000 fine. He will also be subject to the NFL's drug program.

Allison is scheduled for his first court date Jan. 23.

