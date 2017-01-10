Justin Pugh Says Giants Would Have Beaten Cowboys in Potential Playoff Matchup

The New York Giants may have exited the NFL playoffs, but that didn't stop offensive guard Justin Pugh from getting in a little trash talk toward the Dallas Cowboys.

"They're lucky that we didn't go beat the Green Bay Packers," Pugh said, per the New York Daily News' Ebenezer Samuel. "If we were going to come to Dallas, we were going to beat them (the Cowboys) a third time."

Pugh and his Giants teammates won't have the opportunity to back up his boast after New York lost 38-13 to Green Bay in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Pugh offered his overall thoughts on the 2016 season in a video for UNINTERRUPTED on Monday:

"We're going to be back, we're going to be better." @JustinPugh reacts to Sunday's game & gives expectations for next season. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/pHNVWtluoC — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 9, 2017

His assertion about the Cowboys isn't without some merit. The Giants won both of their head-to-head matchups against Dallas. They prevailed 20-19 on the road in Week 1 and then beat the Cowboys 10-7 at home in Week 14.

But those victories are a cold comfort for Giants fans after New York allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for 362 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first trip to the postseason since 2011.

And should the Cowboys go on to clinch the NFC title or win Super Bowl LI in February, their two defeats to New York will likely become afterthoughts in the ongoing rivalry between the two teams.