Fernando Llorente Signs Deal with Tottenham from Swansea on Deadline Day

Fernando Llorente has completed a deadline-day move from Swansea City to Tottenham Hotspur, signing a two-year contract in North London.

Tottenham confirmed the move on their official website and announced the veteran frontman's acquisition on Thursday evening:

Chelsea appeared to be in the driver's seat for the player, though as reported by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, it was Spurs who made their move for the player first. Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Blues' offer came too late:

The former Juventus man joined the Swans in summer 2016 and adapted to the Premier League well, scoring 14 goals in his debut season, per Who Scored.

Blessed with a large frame, quick feet and good vision, the Spaniard proved a good fit for the British game. His first season with Swansea was his best in some time after stops in Italy and with Sevilla.

The 32-year-old left Athletic Bilbao, where he scored 118 goals in 333 appearances, for Turin in 2013, but after a promising first season with Juventus, his playing time rapidly diminished.

His strong spell with Swansea once again increased his value and standing, leading to this latest transfer to Tottenham.

He will provide his new side with a strong presence in the box and the air, and he should be able to chip in plenty of timely goals. While he's no superstar, Llorente is a proven commodity at several levels and the type of hard-working striker every manager loves to add to his team.

Vincent Janssen has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his arrival last year, leaving the club a little short on options up front aside from star man Harry Kane.

Llorente may only prove a short-term solution, but he's a strong back-up to the England international and a useful option off the bench if manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to try a different approach.