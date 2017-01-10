NFL Playoffs 2017: AFC, NFC Schedule, Bracket Predictions for Divisional Round

After a less than stellar Wild Card Weekend, the contenders for the Lombardi Trophy eliminated the pretenders in abnormally dominant fashion en route to securing a spot in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Whether it was the Seattle Seahawks dominating the Detroit Lions or the Pittsburgh Steelers lighting up the Miami Dolphins, there was no mercy shown to the road teams this year.

If the Packers beat the Giants, it will be the 4th time since 1990 (and first time since 2011) that all 4 home teams won in the Wild Card Rd — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

Note: The Green Bay Packers did beat the New York Giants this past Sunday night in a dominant 38-13 performance.

While there was little doubt that any of the four teams that advanced were a surprise, it was still a shame to see a team like the Oakland Raiders have their playoff hopes crushed solely because they lost their Pro Bowl and MVP-caliber quarterback to injury toward the end of the regular season.

But the time is now for the the last eight teams left in the AFC/NFC conferences to decide who will advance to the conference championship round. Let's take a quick look at this weekend's slate of games.

Divisional Round Schedule Day Time (ET) Game National TV Live Stream Saturday, Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta Fox Fox Sports Live Saturday, Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. Houston at New England CBS CBS Sports Live Sunday, Jan. 15 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City NBC NBC Sports Live Sunday, Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. Green Bay at Dallas Fox Fox Sports Live NFL.com

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

This was already a good matchup on paper, but with the news of Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson possibly missing time due to a rib injury, Green Bay has an even steeper hill to climb if they want to defeat the Cowboys on the road.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

While Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't ruled Nelson out, it's very unlikely that Nelson will suit up this weekend. And even if he did, how much of an impact could he actually make while in that much pain?

The Packers will have to rely on the likes of Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, who aren't the worst players to fill in as wideout replacements for a quarterback as capable as Aaron Rodgers. The possible loss of Nelson will be huge, but sometimes the players around Rodgers don't matter. He's good enough to carry the offense on his shoulders and make plays.

Just look how he extended the play, evaded the sack and found his target downfield for the score last week against the Giants. How many players in the NFL can make a play like this on a consistent basis?

Dallas is back in the playoffs after an incredible 13-3 season, and with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, they're probably pretty happy to see the Giants out of the playoffs since they were the only team to beat the Cowboys twice this season.

However, having to deal with Rodgers and an offense that has been on a tear as of late is the last thing you want to deal with at this stage of the season. Look for Green Bay to enter Dallas and end the Cowboys' Cinderella season.

Prediction: Packers 28, Cowboys 20

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

If this game was taking place in Seattle, it would be difficult to see how the Falcons could adjust to playing in a playoff atmosphere unlike any other. But since Atlanta was able to hold onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Falcons will be playing host to the Seahawks in what should be a very high-scoring and exciting game.

Especially since the Falcons will be looking for revenge after the Seahawks beat them back in Week 6, 26-24.

This game could go one of two ways: The Falcons will be able to move the ball against Seattle and win a shootout, or the Seahawks defense will be able to pressure Matt Ryan and lock down Julio Jones en route to a victory.

Ryan, arguably the frontrunner for this year's MVP award, has a lot on the line this weekend. Not only is he playing to prove that he is the league's best player this season with the whole nation watching, but he's also playing to prove that he can win in the postseason.

Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan’s only career postseason win came in 2012 NFC Divisional Playoffs at home against the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

There's a lot of pressure on Ryan to perform, and I believe that this is the year where he finally puts himself into the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prediction: Falcons 31, Seahawks 27

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It wouldn't be the playoffs for the Steelers if it weren't for another Ben Roethlisberger injury-scare.

After hurting his ankle during the AFC Wild Card Round against the Dolphins, the Steelers quarterback was examined after the game and placed into a walking boot for support.

It sounds like a mild sprain, but even if Roethlisberger had a broken foot or was missing a leg, there's no way that he would miss a playoff game on the road against a tough team like the Chiefs.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he'd play on his injured ankle, and sources say it checked out OK. Doesn't seem to be a bad sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

The NFL's real life Iron Man, Roethlisberger will have his hands full against a stout Chiefs defense that sounds as if it will have Justin Houston back in the fold, according to KCTV 5's BJ Kissel.

Having Spencer Ware back healthy will be huge for the Chiefs' offense as well, but will Ware and the Chiefs offense be enough to hang around with the Steelers?

After all, the dynamic duo of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell had a field day in the wild-card round. Who's to say that history won't repeat itself again?

298 yards and 4 TDs combined. Le'Veon Bell & Antonio Brown were inhuman today. pic.twitter.com/NgwYBJWcFg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2017

Prediction: Steelers 31, Chiefs 24

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

When it comes to talking about playoffs, I hate using the term "blowout." Unfortunately, there is no better way of describing how this game goes. It's the Patriots game to lose, and they know it.

Not only are the Patriots at home and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but they're playing against, arguably, the weakest team in the playoffs, regardless of conference. Even if the Texans had J.J. Watt healthy and on the field chasing down Tom Brady, this game still wouldn't be close.

The Texans are only in the AFC Divisional Round because they played a Derek Carr-less Raiders team that started its third-string rookie in Connor Cook. To be fair, Houston's defense looked great against Oakland. In particular, the play of former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney really stood out on film.

Is Clowney the game-wrecker that most pundits envisioned him to be coming out of college? Will his play be enough to disrupt the Patriots high-flying offense? No, but it's great to see Clowney healthy and making an impact on the gridiron.

Brady, along with Ryan and Rodgers, is in the conversation for the best quarterback this season. The Patriots are a well-oiled machine with Brady at the helm, and it's safe to assume that New England will be hosting another game in two weeks time for the AFC Championship.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Texans 14.