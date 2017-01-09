NFL Investigating Dolphins' Handling of Matt Moore, Concussion Protocol

The NFL is reviewing the Miami Dolphins' use of the concussion protocol for quarterback Matt Moore during Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday.

Moore was hit hard in the head by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Round game. After being down for several minutes, he missed only one play before returning to action.

The quarterback stayed in for the rest of the game, finishing with 289 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and two lost fumbles.

Moore explained after the game that the hit wasn't too big of a deal.

"I just got popped," he said Sunday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "I just needed a second there. It was more my jaw than anything else. He got me pretty good."

Still, the limited amount of time needed to clear him was questionable, according to Sam Borden of the New York Times:

There is literally no plausible explanation for how the @NFL can have a "concussion protocol" and Moore is back in the game after one play. — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) January 8, 2017

The NFL has attempted to improve its concussion protocol in recent seasons, adding independent spotters in a booth at each game who can call for a player to be removed from the field of play. There are also unaffiliated neurological consultants on each sideline.

Before returning to the field, Moore would have had to pass tests from multiple independent observers in the span of just one play.