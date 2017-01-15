NFL Divisional Round: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

NFL Divisional Round: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday
Associated Press
We're halfway home.

With the divisional round of the 2016-17 NFL playoffs at the midway point, a postseason tournament that began with 12 teams now has six.

Two of those teams have already advanced to the conference championship games. On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons and continued a running theme from this year's postseason—higher-seeded teams taking underdogs behind the proverbial woodshed.

It was expected the New England Patriots would follow suit Saturday night. Instead, the Houston defense and tailback Lamar Miller kept the Texans in the game for a half before Brady and the boys pulled away en route to a 34-16 win.

We'll call that a slightly delayed woodshed.

Two more will join them Sunday. The day kicks off with a matchup between the red-hot Green Bay Packers and top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in Big D. It's a rematch of a game that took place in Green Bay in October, with the Cowboys winning the first meeting by two touchdowns. This soaring Packers team is much different now, but will the result be as well?

Next is a showdown between the sizzling Pittsburgh Steelers and second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead that was moved to Sunday night because of inclement weather. Back in Week 4, the Steelers trounced the Chiefs 43-14 in Pittsburgh. Can the Chiefs stave off Pittsburgh's offensive stars and avenge that defeat, or will the surging Steelers move on to face the Patriots?

It's a day of football with something for everyone, from Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to defensive stars and the best of the best where this year's rookie class is concerned.

Let's dig deeper into Sunday's slate by taking a look at everything fans need to know as Day 2 of the divisional round gets underway.

