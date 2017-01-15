NFL Divisional Round: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

Can the Kansas City Chiefs Slow Down Pittsburgh's Three-Headed Monster on Offense?

Last week's matchup between the Steelers and Miami Dolphins was over before it started. Ditto for Kansas City's trip to the Steel City earlier this year. The reason why isn't hard to pinpoint.

Neither Miami nor Kansas City had any sort of answer for Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh didn't just beat the Chiefs back in Week 4—it pounded them. The Steelers raced to a 21-0 lead before the first quarter was even over, thanks to three Roethlisberger touchdown passes—including two to Brown.

The Chiefs didn't have an answer for Bell, either. Granted, he didn't find the end zone in that game, but the fourth-year pro gashed the Chiefs for 178 total yards.

If the Chiefs offer a repeat of that defensive futility against the Steelers Sunday, it's going to be yet another quick exit from the playoffs.

Will Alex Smith Play Up to the Occasion?

The last time the Chiefs won a playoff game at home, an ex-49ers quarterback led them on the back end of his career. A fella named Joe Montana—perhaps you've heard of him.

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since that 1993 season, another quarterback whose career began in the Bay Area is going to have to step up in a big way.

Head coach Andy Reid believes Alex Smith is more than up to the task, according to Jeff Deters of the Topeka Capital-Journal.

“I think he’s had a tremendous year,” Reid said. “I think he’s continually gotten better, and he’s gotten more comfortable with the different personnel we’ve had in there. You’ve seen him adjust whether it’s Jeremy (Maclin) being hurt and coming back. (Travis) Kelce has taken his game to another level. You can’t do that without a good quarterback."

Whether it's in San Francisco against the New Orleans Saints in 2012 or against the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, Smith has had some of the best games of his career in the postseason.

It's going to take a similar effort to match Roethlisberger and the soaring Steelers offense.

Can Aaron Rodgers Keep Rolling Without Jordy Nelson?

There isn't a hotter quarterback in the NFL right now than Aaron Rodgers, but it's looking like Senor State Farm will have to try to be on fire Sunday without his favorite target in the passing game.

As Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News wrote, teammate Davante Adams said that Jordy Nelson was a "big part of our offense," and Rodgers said that the possibility of Nelson missing the game with fractured ribs “would be a huge loss for us, obviously.”

For most teams, losing the NFL's leader in touchdown catches this season would be a devastating blow. But head coach Mike McCarthy said he's confident other receivers can pick up the slack, per Fraley.

“It’s a real credit to the group,” McCarthy said. “It gives us flexibility to continue getting out in the same concepts even when we have to shift personnel groups. But yes, it’s definitely been a challenge for that position as far as injuries. “

That was the case last week against the Giants. Both Adams and Randall Cobb (who only recently returned from an injury of his own) topped 100 receiving yards in the win.

They may well need to repeat that romp, or Green Bay may be sent Packing.

Speaking of Romping and Rolling, Will Ezekiel Elliott Gash the Packers Again?

Step 1 in defending the Dallas Cowboys is obvious—stop the league's No. 2 ground game spearheaded by NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott.

Of course, knowing it and doing it are two different things. A fact the Packers found out the hard way back in October.

The Packers entered that Week 6 meeting with the NFL's top-ranked run defense. They left it having been gashed for 157 yards on 28 carries by the rookie phenom.

As Rob Reischel of the Dallas Morning News reported, nose tackle Letroy Guion hasn't forgotten that game. "Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty good game the last time," said Guion. "But this time it's not going to be like that. Hopefully this time we come out fighting, get them off the field, get the ball to Aaron Rodgers and let him do his thing."

Guion said, however, he's not sure how Green Bay will accomplish that goal. Against the Giants, the Packers were able to stop the run without stacking the box—something that probably won't work against Dallas.

"I'm not a fortune teller," Guion said. " I can't tell you what's going to happen, but I can tell you it's going to be a rumble in the jungle baby."

I'm not a fortune teller either, but I can say this: If Elliott tops 150 yards on the ground again, the Packers are going to lose—again.