NFL Playoffs 2017: Early Odds and Predictions for Divisional Round Bracket

We've reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, when the NFL's eight best teams will face off over two days to determine the entrants to the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Based on the point spreads ahead of this week's matchups, two interesting storylines are playing out already.

On one hand, the New England Patriots are favored over the Houston Texans by more than two touchdowns. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, in the most closely matched game on the schedule, are even.

Let's break down the TV schedule and point spreads for all four matchups on the slate and then make some predictions for how the action will unfold.

NFL Divisional Round Schedule, Odds, Predictions Date Time (ET) Away Home Point Spread Prediction Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. SEA ATL ATL -3.5 Falcons Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. HOU NE NE -15.5 Patriots Jan. 15 1:05 p.m. PIT KC Even Steelers Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. GB DAL DAL -4 Packers Odds via OddsShark

Divisional Round Predictions

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

The Seahawks may have beaten the Falcons when these two teams met in Week 6 of the regular season, but Seattle is the underdog as it prepares to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on their home field.

The big matchup to watch between these NFC opponents is Seattle's ground game versus Atlanta's run defense. Obviously, the Falcons' high-powered offense against the Seahawks secondary is a battle about which much ink will be spilled this week, but the ground game could blow this one wide open.

Seattle finally got its run game moving behind Thomas Rawls when the Seahawks met the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. In fact, with his 161 yards, Rawls set a new franchise record for rushing in the postseason, as ESPN Stats & Info pointed out:

Thomas Rawls set the Seahawks record for most rushing yards in a playoff game, surpassing mark of 157 by Marshawn Lynch (2014 vs Packers) pic.twitter.com/1rzh3pFcuA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Atlanta's run defense ranked 29th in the league during the regular season, which means the Seahawks are licking their chops to see if Rawls can do it again Saturday. However, even if the Falcons give up yards on the ground, it's hard to see the Seahawks putting up more points than Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

Prediction: Falcons win

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

The Texans head into their matchup at Gillette Stadium against the Patriots much the same way Jyn Erso and her ragtag crew did in their battle against the Empire: They know they're going to lose, but they'll still go down swinging.

If you were thinking this point spread seemed like it could be one of the biggest in NFL playoff history, it's close.

The New England Patriots are huge favorites next week, but they're not the biggest playoff favorite ever. https://t.co/Wo4u3veDLm — Shutdown Corner (@YShutdownCorner) January 8, 2017

According to Yahoo Sports, three playoff matchups have had point spreads larger than 16 points, including in Super Bowl III, when the New York Jets were 18-point underdogs to the Baltimore Colts.

Still, the Texans have quite the uphill climb ahead of them if they want to dethrone the Patriots in the AFC. Houston has proved it can get after the passer, and Tom Brady may well be uncomfortable for much of the game.

But it's hard to see him being too uncomfortable to find the end zone, and if he can't, LeGarrette Blount will.

Prediction: Patriots win

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL postseason, but it's safe to head into the divisional round under the assumption that this matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs will be the closest game on the slate.

Unlike other lopsided matchups (we're looking at you, Texans-Patriots), this clash represents the cream of the crop in the AFC this season. The Steelers and Chiefs racked up 11 and 12 wins, respectively, and both won their division.

One of the reasons this matchup is so watchable is that injuries haven't affected these teams as much as others. While we'll have to watch a Patriots team without Rob Gronkowski and a Green Bay Packers team most likely without Jordy Nelson, the Steelers' Big Three in Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell are good to go.

Sure, Roethlisberger left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot. But as Around the NFL shared, he's out of it now:

Ben Roethlisberger says he's out of walking boot, 'should be good to go' vs. Chiefs https://t.co/VUs5hhWwyU pic.twitter.com/anZEvqQfs8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 9, 2017

On the Chiefs' side of the ball, Andy Reid will attempt to coach his team to the AFC Championship Game bolstered by Alex Smith and rookie weapon Tyreek Hill. Plus, the Chiefs could get Justin Houston back on the other side of the ball.

The Chiefs historically perform well coming off a bye week, but it's hard to imagine anyone stopping this Steelers team.

Prediction: Steelers win

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Packers may have to face the Cowboys Sunday without Nelson, and that's a big deal. He led the league in touchdown receptions (14) in the regular season and has been on fire when combined with Aaron Rodgers' passing prowess.

However, Rodgers has the ability to make almost any receiver around him a star, which has been the case this season with Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison. Add in proven star Randall Cobb and the recent improvement in play by tight end Jared Cook, and the Packers passing offense will be fine.

What this matchup really comes down to is whether the Packers front seven can hold off rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott.

Though the unit began the season on top, Green Bay's run defense hit some rough patches. In fact, it gave up 191 rushing yards to the 'Boys when the teams met in Week 6, and it can't do so again if the Packers want to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

However, Green Bay held its last four opponents, including the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round, to fewer than 100 rushing yards. If the Packers can hold Elliott around that mark, Rodgers can do the rest.

Prediction: Packers win

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.