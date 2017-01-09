Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi Would Prefer West Ham Switch

Michy Batshuayi would prefer a move to West Ham United over Swansea City if he makes a loan move this month.

Chelsea are trying to sign Fernando Llorente as back-up to star striker Diego Costa for their title run-in, per the Telegraph.

However, Swansea want Belgian forward Batshuayi as part of the deal—if it is to become possible.

That proposal could prove tricky, as sources have told B/R that Batshuayi is not keen on the prospect of joining Swansea.

The player is aware that West Ham have shown keen interest in signing him as well, and it is understood he is far more open to that option.



The Hammers are trying to find a solution for a goal shortage in attack this season and hope the prospect of remaining in London may appeal to Batshuayi. Slaven Bilic's men have just 23 goals in the Premier League and were humbled 5-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup. Crystal Palace may also yet join the battle to sign him.



Chelsea officials did not have any plans to let Batshuayi leave this month but will now have to work on a solution to the situation, with head coach Antonio Conte driving a move for experienced forward Llorente.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea for £33 million last summer from Marseille, per the Guardian, but he has played just 81 minutes of Premier League football so far. His only league goal came in a 2-1 win over Watford in August.