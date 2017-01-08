Joey Porter Arrested: Latest, Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday night following the team's playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times first reported on the incident:

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

Joe Rutter and Megan Guza of the Pittsburgh Tribune passed along a statement from Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten:

Porter, 39, has been an assistant coach with the Steelers since 2014 following his 13-year playing career.

He last made national headlines for his role in an altercation during a playoff game between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. During the teams' AFC Wild Card Round matchup in January 2016, the coach took the field and argued with Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, drawing a fine.

The NFL responded by making a new rule banning assistant coaches from entering the field of play.

Porter spent the first eight seasons of his playing career with the Steelers, earning three of his four Pro Bowl selections. The former linebacker totaled 98 sacks during his time in the league, also recording 12 interceptions.

Pittsburgh is set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs next Sunday.