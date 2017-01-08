Odell Beckham Jr. Comments on Loss to Packers, Miami Boat Trip

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little impact on Sunday's 38-13 postseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he had plenty to say in the aftermath.

"You have to grow and learn from this and find ways to not have this feeling again," he said after hauling in four catches for only 28 yards, per the Giants.

Beckham added, "It's a game of inches, and we were just inches short from making some big plays."

The Giants shared more of Beckham's comments:

WATCH: @OBJ_3 on missed opportunities vs. the Packers pic.twitter.com/c5QUWpL1G1 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 9, 2017

The receiver also took out some of his frustration in the locker room, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com pointed out:

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

Beckham is under the microscope whenever the Giants take the field as one of the pre-eminent superstars in the NFL, but he was even more scrutinized during Sunday's loss because of how he spent a day off leading up to the game.

Dan Duggan of NJ.com noted Beckham and other Giants wide receivers, including Victor Cruz, partied at a Miami nightclub after last Sunday's 19-10 win over Washington.

They also hit the open water, as Justin Witmondt of USA Today passed along:

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Duggan noted New York head coach Ben McAdoo gives players Mondays off after Sunday games, and Beckham and some of his teammates took advantage of the down time.

Beckham stressed the trip to Miami was not a factor in Sunday's poor performance, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY: "It doesn't really connect to me. ... I was never distracted in my mind."

Cruz didn't turn in a stellar game, either, finishing with three catches for 30 yards.

Quarterback Eli Manning—who finished 23-of-44 for 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception—took some of the blame for Beckham's lackluster showing, per Vacchiano: "I could've made better throws. I didn't have to make it so tough on him."

Pointing out New York's struggles is just one part of the equation. The Packers were the better team Sunday and deserve plenty of credit for defending their home-field advantage at Lambeau Field in front of a raucous crowd.

Whether Beckham went on a boat or not, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, arguably the best player in football, was going to be difficult for the Giants to deal with. He tallied 362 passing yards and four touchdowns while leading his team to its seventh straight win dating back to the regular season.

Now the Dallas Cowboys will have to deal with the red-hot Rodgers in the divisional round as Beckham and the rest of the Giants ponder their missed opportunities during the offseason.