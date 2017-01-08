NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Post-Wild Card Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

LeGarrette Blount will try to get the Patriots started on a Super Bowl run against the Texans.

The New England Patriots had the best record of any team in the regular season, and they are the clear favorites to win Super Bowl LI.

They begin their run Saturday night when they host the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots are plus-165 to win the Super Bowl, according to OddsShark. Handicappers who are betting on the Patriots to win their fifth Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick era risk $100 to get their original wager back and win an additional $165.

The Dallas Cowboys are the second choice to hoist the Lombardi Trophy with odds of plus-400. Atlanta, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Seattle all have odds of plus-800 to bring home the championship, while the Kansas City Chiefs are right behind at plus-850. The Houston Texans are the longest shot of the eight teams in the divisional playoffs at plus-3,300.

Super Bowl Rankings and Odds Rank Conference Team Record Odds 1 AFC New England 14-2 +165 2 NFC Dallas 13-3 +400 3 AFC Kansas City 12-4 +850 4 NFC Atlanta 11-5 +800 5 AFC Pittsburgh 11-5 +800 6 NFC Seattle 10-5-1 +800 7 NFC Green Bay 10-6 +800 8 AFC Houston 9-7 +3,300 Rankings based on regular-season records; OddsShark

The recently completed Wild Card Weekend was quite unusual because all four higher-seeded (and home teams) won their matchups. All four of the games were relatively one-sided, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins was the closest on the scoreboard.

It seems logical that the divisional playoff round will include closer games, but the matchup between the Texans and Patriots has the most obvious potential to be a blowout. The Patriots are well-rested and relatively healthy—although they will not have tight end Rob Gronkowski—and they handled the Texans with ease earlier in the year.

That 27-0 victory came with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center, and the Pats will try to repeat that success with four-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady leading the offense.

Divisional playoff odds Conference Date Matchup (seeds) Odds NFC Jan. 14 Seattle (3) at Atlanta (2) Atlanta -4 AFC Jan. 14 Houston (4) at New England (1) New England -16 AFC Jan. 15 Pittsburgh (3) at Kansas City (2) Kansas City -1.5 NFC Jan. 15 Green Bay (4) at Dallas (1) No line OddsShark

The Patriots are huge 16-point favorites in this matchup, according to OddsShark. While the Texans don't appear to have a lot going for them in this game, head coach Bill O'Brien can appeal to his team's pride, as well as the Texans' top-ranked defense.

The other AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs figures to be closer. The oddsmakers have installed the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites, but the Steelers rolled to a 43-16 win when the two teams met in Pittsburgh in Week Four. The Steelers have won eight games in a row.

The Packers struggled throughout much of the first half in their wild-card matchup at Lambeau Field with the New York Giants, but Aaron Rodgers hit a Hail Mary TD pass on the final play of the first half, triggering a surge by the Green Bay offense as they rolled to a 38-13 victory over the fifth-seeded Giants.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers credited wideouts Randall Cobb and Davante Adams for his 362-yard, four-TD performance.

''Davante (Adams) made a bunch of plays,'' Rodgers told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews (h/t Genaro C. Armas of the Associated Press). ''And Randall Cobb, who this offense has been missing for a long time. We're better with 18 on the field and he showed it tonight.''

The Packers stretched their winning streak to seven games with the victory, and they will try to survive and advance in their divisional playoff game with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys dominated during the regular season and had the NFC's best record with a 13-3 mark. However, while the Packers have the red-hot Rodgers under center, the Cowboys are going to try to beat him with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott leading the way.

The high-powered Atlanta Falcons have the second-ranked offense in the league, and they earned the conference's No. 2 seed. The Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks, who dominated their wild-card matchup with the Detroit Lions and earned a 26-6 victory.