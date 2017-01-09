Midseason Player Grades for Each Los Angeles Lakers Player

C Tarik Black

Now in his third NBA season, Tarik Black provides a useful role as an anchor and energizer for the Lakers' main bench unit. He's a strong rebounder and has a great knack for setting bruising picks and quickly rolling to the hoop. However, he doesn’t have much of an offensive game outside the paint.

Grade: B-

SG Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson’s talent for scoring the ball has been obvious since he entered the league three years ago. But he isn’t a markedly better player now than he was during his first season when he earned All-Rookie first team honors. If Clarkson can develop into a consistent two-way threat, he’ll be a star in the league. Until then, he’ll remain a solid second-tier player.

Grade: B

SF Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram’s body is evolving, his shooting is unbelievably streaky and he’s being thrown into a lion’s den of stars, fellow prospects and hardened NBA vets on a nightly basis.

But he’ll get there—eventually. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft has a high ceiling, probably second to no other player on the current roster. Embedding him in a strong bench unit was one of the best things head coach Luke Walton could have done for a talented and green 19-year-old who’s soaking it all up like a sponge.

Grade: B

PF Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. hasn’t played over the last 10 games and counting due to a deep bone bruise in his left knee. The Lakers miss the sophomore’s energy, defensive versatility and high-flying dunks. Nance still gets the same grade he received in Bleacher Report's quarter-season grades, which came shortly before his injury.

Grade: B+

PG Louis Williams

Now in his 12th NBA season, Louis Williams spearheads the league’s top-scoring bench. He also leads the Lakers in scoring averages at 17.9—his own career high.

Williams is instant offense, probing the seams of opposing defenses and putting up floaters, teardrops and layups at will. He’s also highly gifted when it comes to drawing fouls, whether driving to the basket or coming off high screen-and-rolls and baiting contact beyond the three-point line. This has resulted in a team-high 5.8 free-throw attempts per game.

He’s not a point guard in the purest sense, but definitions are beside the point—Williams gets buckets!

Grade: A-