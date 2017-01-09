Midseason Player Grades for Each Los Angeles Lakers Player

« Prev
1 of 8
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Midseason Player Grades for Each Los Angeles Lakers Player
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Lakers PG D'Angelo Russell (left) and SG Nick Young
2.0K
Reads
4
Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers are a study in contrasts as they reach the halfway mark of the 2016-17 season.

They can be fun to watch as they romp up and down the court, but they can throw that enjoyment right out the window by inexplicably caving from one quarter to the next. No lead is safe with this young squad.

L.A. is in 12th place in the Western Conference and two games out of a playoff spot at the crowded bottom of the bracket. Any serious run will have to happen fast, before the standings begin to harden.

But as we wait to see what kind of collective fortitude the 2016-17 edition can muster, we can also pick apart the roster individually.

Let the ubiquitous slideshow grading game begin!

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Los Angeles Lakers from B/R on Facebook

Follow Los Angeles Lakers from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Lakers Newsletter

Los Angeles Lakers

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.