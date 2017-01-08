Andy Reid Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is set to enter the final year of his contract in the 2017 season.

Chiefs Want to Extend Reid

Sunday, Jan. 8

The Chiefs will attempt to sign Reid to a contract extension this offseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Reid has been superb with the Chiefs in his four seasons in Kansas City, leading the team to a 43-21 record and postseason berths in three of those four years. That shouldn't come as a surprise—Reid was 130-93-1 in 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in his first head coaching gig, leading Philly to the playoffs nine times and the Super Bowl in the 2004 season.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 and won the AFC West in 2016.

The combination of Reid and general manager John Dorsey has also proved to be fruitful, as the team has drafted a number of key contributors over the past four years, including tackle Eric Fisher, tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Dee Ford, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson, defensive lineman Chris Jones and offensive dynamo Tyreek Hill.

Overall, the Reid-Dorsey combination has drafted 12 players who were starters on offense or defense during 2016 and five players who were either selected to this year's Pro Bowl or are alternates in the game, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.

Reid deferred to Dorsey for those decisions, however.

"In this day and age, you have to have an influx of young players. That's just the way the (salary) cap works," he told Dave Skretta of the Associated Press (per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). "You've got to draft well and those guys have to play. We've done that. Dorsey has done that. We've had production from those guys. It's a tribute to him."

It's hard to imagine Reid not having a large say in the team's plans in both free agency and the draft, however. And he's gotten the most out of the talent he's had in Kansas City over the past four years. A contract extension seems inevitable for Reid if he wants to continue his coaching career in Kansas City.

