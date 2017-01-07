Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Patrice Evra Rumours

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United have been backed by pundit Craig Burley to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star), Burley proclaimed he believes the striker will be a major signing for Jose Mourinho at the end of the current campaign.

Burley said:

I think [this could happen], not in January, but potentially in the summer. [I hear] that he may stay an extra year with [Atletico boss] Diego Simeone and then things might happen. But I get the feeling, as we know, that money talks and he will be a potential target for the big clubs. Man United are on the lookout for top players, so I think this deal could happen.

According to Phil Cadden of The Sun, preliminary talks have already been held with Griezmann's agent over the terms of a transfer. If he joins the Red Devils, the Frenchman could collect a weekly wage of £220,000, matching the huge sum earned by his France international team-mate Paul Pogba.

Pogba and Griezmann are known to be good friends, and the midfielder could be a key piece of the jigsaw in tempting the striker to the Theatre of Dreams.

Pogba has spoken of his pride as Griezmann made it to the final shortlist for FIFA's Best Men’s Player award, per FIFA.com. Talking about his compatriot, the United record-signing said:

I'm very proud of him. I know what he's been through. When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn't playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn't playing. After that he kept working hard, and now he's one of the three nominees for The Best award.

In other news, Patrice Evra has been omitted from Juventus' squad after reports said the full-back could make a sensational move back to Old Trafford.

Max Miller of Metro reported the Frenchman will not be available to play against Bologna after rumours linked the player with a switch to Valencia or United.

Former team-mate Rio Ferdinand also added fuel to the fire as he publicly addressed the rumours of Evra returning to the Premier League giants:

Evra was a hugely popular figure at the Theatre of Dreams, winning five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He would be a strong squad addition for Mourinho, as the Portuguese looks to add experience to his defensive options.

However, Evra did start to struggle with the pace of the English game in his final season at United, and a switch to La Liga might suit him at this stage of his career.